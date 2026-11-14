Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

Andrei Svechnikov and Mark Jankowski each scored twice to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in the second game of the NHL Global Series on Saturday in Helsinki, Finland.

Jackson Blake got the other goal for the Hurricanes, who took Thursday's contest in Helsinki 4-1 and have won eight of their last nine. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere added two helpers. Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves.

Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken, who lost their third straight. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 14 shots before being pulled in his second consecutive start. He was replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who made 22 saves.

Blake's power-play goal opened the scoring with 8:48 left in the first period.

He snapped in a one-timer from the top edge of the right circle off a between-the-legs back pass from Finland native Sebastian Aho. The goal stretched Blake's points streak to 11 games (5-8-13). Jankowski made it 2-0 with 2:30 remaining in the opening period on a one-time shot from the right circle. He converted a pass from Finn Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Svechnikov got the first of his two power-play goals 2:03 into the second period on a one-time slap shot from the right circle.

Beniers put Seattle on the board 6:06 into the middle period on a one-time slapper from the top inside edge of the left circle.

Svechnikov's second goal, almost a carbon copy of his first, restored the Canes' three-goal lead with 9:55 left in the second and sent Daccord to the showers. It was Svechnikov's 11th goal.

Jankowski added his second goal and 10th of the season with 8:54 left.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal returned after tearing a calf muscle on Oct. 10. He played 13:55 and posted two penalty minutes.

The Kraken got defenseman Ryan Lindgren back after an upper-body injury sidelined him for 13 games. He skated 16:31 and committed one minor penalty.

Jagger Firkus made his NHL debut for Seattle.

Five-time Stanley Cup champion and Finland native Esa Tikkanen dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff before the game.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks

Avs face scorching Canadiens while down multiple stars

Avs' Nathan MacKinnon out one month, Cale Makar down two weeks