Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) and tight end Will Loerzel (85) and wide receiver Antonio Meeks (14) celebrates a score by Hernandez against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gio Lopez ran for two short touchdowns and passed for a score as No. 13 Wake Forest capitalized on SMU's mistakes to build a huge lead and cruise to a 49-7 victory Saturday afternoon in Dallas in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) made a strong statement in their bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff, building a 42-point halftime advantage while handing SMU its first ACC home loss in its two seasons in the conference.

Lopez, who started despite a balky right knee that kept him out of the previous game, passed for 201 yards and rushed for 34. Carlos Hernandez had six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Ty Clark III ran for 77 yards and a score on 11 carries as Wake Forest totaled 535 yards of offense.

SMU (7-3, 5-3) managed 275 yards, committed three turnovers, failed on two fourth-down conversion attempts (out of five tries) and scored only on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings to Yannick Smith in the third quarter. Jennings completed 22 of 35 passes for 209 yards and was intercepted once.

Wake Forest scored on its opening possession when Clark sprinted up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown run at the 11:04 mark. After SMU failed to gain the needed 2 inches on fourth down from its 26-yard line, the Demon Deacons extended their lead on Jamar Searcy's 6-yard scoring run with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Lopez connected with Hernandez for a 44-yard touchdown pass at the 12:14 mark of the second quarter, giving the Demon Deacons a 21-0 lead one play after the duo hooked up for a 21-yard pass to convert a third down.

Christian Rhodes fumbled at the Mustangs' 21-yard line on the ensuing possession, giving Wake Forest another short field. Lopez capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:42 remaining in the first half to make it 28-0.

Deuce Lawrence's 1-yard scoring plunge stretched the Demon Deacons' lead to 35-0 with 4:31 left before halftime. SMU failed to recover the ensuing pooch kickoff, and Wake Forest took advantage, with Lopez running into the end zone six plays later to push the lead to 42-0.

Wake Forest added a 25-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Steele Pizzella in the fourth quarter.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Keelon Russell, stout defense propel No. 3 Alabama past Vanderbilt

No. 7 Miami unloads on offense in bounce-back effort against Duke