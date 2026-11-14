Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (6) and defensive back Braden Turner (9) defend during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Smith broke the Big Ten record for career receiving yards and secured his 15th touchdown catch of the season as No. 20 Ohio State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 28-19 Big Ten win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith entered the day needing 31 yards to surpass Purdue's John Standeford (2000-03), who held the conference record with 3,788 receiving yards. He broke the mark with a 22-yard catch in the first quarter and finished with 11 catches for 117 yards, bringing his career tally to 3,875 yards.

Luke Fahey completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards, a career-high three touchdown passes and one interception to earn his first win as a starter. Bo Jackson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak in the series to 12 games.

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol, making his second straight start for the injured Aidan Chiles, was 18 of 31 for 225 yards and a score. Caleb Komolafe rushed for 54 yards for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), who lost their third straight game.

Smith's touchdown came at a critical moment. With Ohio State leading 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter, Northwestern's Drew Wagner muffed a punt that the Buckeyes recovered at the Wildcats' 10-yard line.

Three plays later, Fahey found Smith slanting over the middle for a 10-yard score to push Ohio State's lead to 28-13 with 6:33 left.

Northwestern added a touchdown when Marchiol connected with Luke Dehnicke for a 17-yard score as time expired.

The Wildcats halted Ohio State's opening drive in the red zone when Braden Turner secured an interception on a tipped pass. The Wildcats turned that into a 3-0 lead when a 13-play drive ended with a Jackson Kleather 44-yard field goal.

Ohio State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead with 14:15 left in the half on Fahey's 4-yard connection with Isaiah West.

Northwestern countered with its second field goal -- cutting the deficit to 7-6 on a 46-yarder by Kleather -- before the Buckeyes again found the end zone on Jackson's 2-yard run to take a 14-6 lead into the half.

The Wildcats finally reached the end zone on their first second-half drive. Marchiol capped a 58-yard march with a 2-yard run to cut its deficit to 14-13. But Ohio State immediately responded once more with Fahey's 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin on fourth-and-1 to push its lead to 21-13 with 2:52 left in the third.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Georgia Tech wins at Clemson for 1st time since 2008

Keelon Russell, stout defense propel No. 3 Alabama past Vanderbilt

No. 7 Miami unloads on offense in bounce-back effort against Duke