Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans ruled out running back David Montgomery from Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.

The Texans also ruled out cornerback Jaylin Smith, while offensive tackle Braden Smith is questionable with an illness.

Montgomery, 29, is set to miss his fourth consecutive game with continued groin issues. In his first season in Houston, the veteran has 138 yards rushing on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

He has 6,253 career rushing yards on 1,529 carries with 61 touchdowns in 110 games (84 starts) over eight seasons for the Chicago Bears (2019-22), Detroit Lions (2023-25) and Texans.

Jaylin Smith, 23, has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after playing in four games this season. Braden Smith, 30, is a former second-round draft pick that has played in one game this season.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR

Colts activate DE Arden Key from injured reserve

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable vs. Bengals