Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team's injury report as questionable to face the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth is dealing with an illness.

Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan likely would see more playing time if Freiermuth is unable to play against the Bengals (6-2).

Freiermuth, 28, has 25 catches for 235 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns in eight games (all starts).

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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