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NFL
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable vs. Bengals
By Field Level Media,2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team's injury report as questionable to face the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth is dealing with an illness.
Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan likely would see more playing time if Freiermuth is unable to play against the Bengals (6-2).
Freiermuth, 28, has 25 catches for 235 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns in eight games (all starts).
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
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