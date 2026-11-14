Jul 16, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Referee Rosendo Mendoza, right, issues a yellow card to Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25) during the first half against the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seattle Sounders will be without defender Jackson Ragen for Thursday's winner-take-all wild-card matchup against Real Salt Lake on Thursday because of what was labeled a "serious foul" in a Decision Day match against Los Angeles FC.

Ragen was suspended two matches by the MLS Disciplinary Committee after he crashed into the shoulder area of LAFC's Jacob Shaffelburg along the sideline in the 76th minute as the Sounders held a 2-0 lead. Ragen was given a yellow card on the play.

The committee also fined Ragen an undisclosed amount of money.

If the Sounders advance to Round 1 of the MLS Cup playoffs against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Ragen will miss the opener of that best-of-three series. If Seattle does not advance, he will not be eligible to play in the Sounders' season opener of the 2027 season.

The committee also fined Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez for embellishment during a match last Saturday against Charlotte FC. It is the second time Suarez has been fined for the same violation this season.

--Field Level Media

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