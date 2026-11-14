Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Head coach Rick Pitino believes his St. John's backcourt is the best in the nation.

Starting guards Ian Jackson and Quinn Ellis will face their toughest test to date on Sunday night when the No. 13 Red Storm host former conference rival Syracuse in New York City.

St. John's (3-0) is seeking its 13th straight win at Madison Square Garden and meets Syracuse there for the first time since 2015.

The Red Storm enter the contest after outscoring Monmouth, Iona and Colgate by a combined 85 points while forcing 34 steals and 56 turnovers and scoring 74 points off turnovers.

Jackson averaged 16.3 points and shot 55.9% (19 of 34) in those wins. Ellis handed out 27 assists, recorded 12 steals and made only two turnovers.

"Every coach says they've got a great backcourt. They say they've got one of the backcourts in the nation," Pitino said after the Iona game. "I'm going to join the fray and say we have the best backcourt in the nation."

Jackson scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, including 11 in the final three-plus minutes before the break in Wednesday's 90-59 rout of Colgate. Ellis had nine assists, four steals and zero turnovers.

"He's an amazing, amazing player with an incredible IQ, and guys on this team are really lucky to have him at the point guard," Pitino said of Ellis.

The duo has been supported by transfers Keyshawn Hall and Tounde Yessoufou, who have reached double figures in each game. Hall had 17 against Colgate and debuted with 26 points against Monmouth on Nov. 2, while Yessoufou contributed 15 against the Raiders following a 23-point effort against Iona.

St. John's and Syracuse were Big East rivals until the Orange joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013-14.

"I've heard about it. I'm expecting a lot of noise, high energy and a win," Hall said Friday about facing Syracuse. "That's the main thing. I'm expecting to win and have some fun and be out there and enjoy the moment."

Syracuse (2-1) easily beat New Haven and Central Connecticut in Gerry McNamara's first games as the coach at his alma mater. On Monday, the Orange came up short in an 83-80 loss to Indiana in Indianapolis.

The Orange shot 50.9% but also committed 12 turnovers resulting in 20 points during their first nonconference game against a power opponent under McNamara.

Kiyan Anthony will make his first appearance Sunday in the arena where his father Carmelo starred for the Knicks from 2011-17. He leads the Orange with 15.7 points after scoring 16 off the bench against the Hoosiers.

"He's working," McNamara said of Anthony. "The kid's a talented offensive player. That's undeniable, but he's worked hard to become a better player. He's worked hard to change his body and become a better defender. You know, he's playing complete team ball."

McNamara also hopes to see more from Ryan Moesch. The freshman led the Orange with 19 points off the bench against Indiana after shooting 1-for-11 from the field in the first two games.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 20 Michigan looking to lock down William & Mary

No. 7 Texas renews rivalry with Baylor at San Antonio

No. 21 USC returns home as Arkansas-Pine Bluff's travels continue