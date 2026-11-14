Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) walks off the field Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, after defeating the Houston Texans 19-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive end Arden Key from the injured reserve in a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The Colts (2-7) also placed tight-end Mo Alie-Cox (groin) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) on injured reserve.

Indianapolis signed linebacker West Weeks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated wideout Quez Watkins and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins (1-7).

Key, 30, landed on IR with a hamstring injury on Oct. 10. He had eight tackles, three QB hits, half a sack and a forced fumble in four starts before the injury.

Alie-Cox, 33, has four receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown in nine games (four starts) this season.

Davis-Gaither, 29, has recorded 65 tackles and one pass defensed in eight games (all starts) this season).

Weeks, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of LSU on May 7. He has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Watkins, 28, signed with the practice squad on Oct. 6. He last appeared in an NFL game in the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bobenmoyer, 29, signed with the practice squad on Tuesday. He played in one game this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR

Patrick Mahomes expected to play as Chiefs face Falcons