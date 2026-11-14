Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL umpire Barry Anderson (20) waves to fans before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments.

The league reassigned three Week 10 games to backup referees whose hometowns are within driving distance.

Umpire Barry Anderson will now referee the Jaguars-Titans game in Nashville, Tenn., at 1 p.m. ET.

Umpire Duane Heydt will referee the Panthers-Saints game in New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET.

Side judge Don Willard will have a busy day as the referee for two contests: Dolphins-Colts in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Steelers-Bengals in Cincinnati at 8:20 p.m. ET.

According to the NFL, each of the league's 17 officiating crews has a backup referee who trains in that role throughout the year in case of an emergency.

--Field Level Media

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