September 3, 2026; New York, United States; Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz finished his season with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Thiago Agustin Tirante in Saturday's final of the Stockholm Open.

Neither player faced a break point in the final set. Fritz scored five straight points to finish off the tiebreaker and lifted the trophy after 2 hours and 14 minutes.

It was the second title of the season (Washington, D.C.) and the 12th career win for the 29-year-old Fritz, who now is guaranteed to finish the year inside the top 10 for the fifth straight season. It was his first title indoors.

Tirante delivered 10 aces and finished with a 35-22 advantage in winners, but the 25-year-old Argentina native also committed 36 unforced errors to 21 for Fritz.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Taylor Fritz coasts into Stockholm final vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante

Lorenzo Musetti outlasts Ugo Humbert, draws Taylor Fritz in Stockholm

Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune on collision course in Stockholm