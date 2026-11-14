Nov 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider (22) celebrates after scoring on a breakaway against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Kreider got tangled up with Michael Eyssimont in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Kreider was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he departed the ice and did not return to the game.

Signed to a one-year, $2.15 million contract in September, Kreider has nine points (three goals, six assists) through 19 games.

Kreider, 35, recorded 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games during his only season with the Anaheim Ducks in 2025-26.

He played his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, who drafted him in the first round (19th overall) in 2009. He has 641 points (351 goals, 290 assists), 615 penalty minutes and a plus-121 rating in 977 career games with the Rangers, Ducks and Canadiens.

--Field Level Media

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