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FURIA, Spirit reach BLAST Rivals Fall 2026 grand final
By Field Level Media,2 days ago
FURIA and Team Spirit will meet in Sunday's best-of-five grand final at BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 in Hong Kong.
The $1 million Counter-Strike 2 event began Monday with eight teams competing for a top prize of $250,000.
FURIA swept Team Falcons in Saturday's first semifinal, winning 16-14 on Ancient and 13-5 on Dust II.
Team Spirit followed with a sweep against MOUZ, prevailing 13-7 on Mirage and 13-11 on Ancient.
BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 prize pool:
1. TBD, $250,000 ($125,000 player prize, $125,000 team share)
2. TBD, $200,000 ($75,000, $125,000)
3-4. Team Falcons, MOUZ, $130,000 ($40,000, $90,000)
5-6. G2 Esports, Team Vitality, $85,000 ($25,000, $60,000)
7-8. Legacy, FUT Esports, $60,000 ($10,000, $50,000)
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
Aurora, PARIVISION, Spirit capture 1win Essence III openers
Falcons, MOUZ advance at BLAST Rivals Fall in Hong Kong
PARIVISION sweep Yellow Submarine, seal playoff bid at 1win Essence III