FURIA, Spirit reach BLAST Rivals Fall 2026 grand final

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home. Jordan Woodruff

FURIA and Team Spirit will meet in Sunday's best-of-five grand final at BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 in Hong Kong.

The $1 million Counter-Strike 2 event began Monday with eight teams competing for a top prize of $250,000.

FURIA swept Team Falcons in Saturday's first semifinal, winning 16-14 on Ancient and 13-5 on Dust II.

Team Spirit followed with a sweep against MOUZ, prevailing 13-7 on Mirage and 13-11 on Ancient.

BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 prize pool:

1. TBD, $250,000 ($125,000 player prize, $125,000 team share)

2. TBD, $200,000 ($75,000, $125,000)

3-4. Team Falcons, MOUZ, $130,000 ($40,000, $90,000)

5-6. G2 Esports, Team Vitality, $85,000 ($25,000, $60,000)

7-8. Legacy, FUT Esports, $60,000 ($10,000, $50,000)

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Aurora, PARIVISION, Spirit capture 1win Essence III openers

Falcons, MOUZ advance at BLAST Rivals Fall in Hong Kong

PARIVISION sweep Yellow Submarine, seal playoff bid at 1win Essence III