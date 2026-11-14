Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After starting 0-4, the Miami Heat can move over .500 for the first time this season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Miami (6-6) has won three straight games but will be tested by Detroit, which improved to 8-3 with a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Detroit got a legendary performance from star Cade Cunningham, who scored a career-high 52 points and had 11 assists.

Cunningham became the first NBA player to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without a turnover since the league began tracking turnovers in the 1977-78 season. He hit 16 of 25 shots from the field and made 17 of 18 free throws.

"It was the best I've ever done it in my NBA career, for sure," Cunningham said. "I think it's just a testament to the work. It's a testament to the work and my teammates trusting me with the ball. I've had plenty of bad games where it doesn't look like this, but all those lessons that led to it leading to this. Gotta keep it going."

Cunningham was especially effective late, scoring 30 points after the third quarter as Detroit repeatedly answered Washington's rallies. Ausar Thompson added a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Pistons, while Daniss Jenkins contributed 21 points. Paul Reed added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Cunningham's ability to deliver when the game was on the line.

"It speaks to who he is," Bickerstaff said. "The more you're around him, the more and more you respect him for who he is and what his abilities are. To be able to do what he does in the moment when it's called on is unique and it's special. He never ceases to amaze."

Miami will look to slow Cunningham following its impressive 133-121 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 37 points against the Cavaliers, combining for 23 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell added 22 points and 17 assists, tying his career high.

Miami overcame the absence of Klay Thompson (sprained ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness), both of whom are listed as day-to-day.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo struggled to find a rhythm in the season's first few weeks but have been nearly unstoppable during the Heat's winning streak.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he likes the bright spots he has seen from his team.

"We just want to maximize where our strengths have been so far early in the season," he said. "When we've been able to touch the paint, it's been very good for us."

Spoelstra also said he has been pleased by rookie guard Ryan Conwell's development. The second-round draft pick defended James Harden and Donovan Mitchell at times on Friday and finished with 20 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers.

"The offense, he plays with confidence, shoots when he's supposed to shoot," Spoelstra said. "He gets off the ball when he's supposed to get off the ball. I like that quality about him. He's earned the minutes he's gotten so far, and I'll continue to play him. I like what he's contributing."

-Field Level Media

Further Reading

Timberwolves' LaMelo Ball, Bones Hyland take aim at Bulls

NBA roundup: Heat pair combine for 74 points in win over Cavaliers

Nuggets, skidding Pelicans set to meet for third time this season