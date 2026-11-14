Nov 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Fans react during the League of Legends World Championships between T1 and DRX at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

PARIVISION became the first team to clinch a spot in the 1win Essence III playoffs, sweeping Yellow Submarine 2-0 on Friday to seal first place in Group A.

Froglings won their Group D opener, topping Team Spirit 2-0. GamerLegion climbed to 1-1 in Group B with a victory over CyberHero, and LGD Gaming overtook Team Liquid for a 2-1 win in the first Group C match.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event is beginning with a round-robin group stage. The top two teams in each of the four groups advance to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches in the tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Nov. 18.

The championship side will receive $100,000, and the runner-up will earn $50,000.

On Friday, PARIVISION sank Yellow Submarine in 33 minutes and 40 minutes, both on Dire. Russia's Alan "Satanic" Gallyamov propelled PARIVISION with a 23-7-30 kill-death-assist ratio. Another Russian player, Alexandr "Rain" Nekrasov, compiled a 20-14-14 K-D-A ratio for Yellow Submarine.

Froglings leaped past Team Spirit in 45 minutes and 55 minutes, both on Radiant. Ukraine's Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey amassed a 22-4-24 K-D-A ratio for Froglings. Another Ukrainian, Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, wound up at 18-14-12 for Team Spirit.

GamerLegion opened with a 62-minute victory on Dire before CyberHero equalized in 39 minutes on Radiant. GamerLegion took the decisive third map in 40 minutes on Dire. The United States' Victor "Fayde" Zuev posted a 32-7-44 K-D-A ratio for GamerLegion. Belarus' Aleksey "Ainkrad" Diveevskiy finished at 23-14-28 for CyberHero.

After Team Liquid claimed a 43-minute win on Dire, LGD Gaming rallied for a 44-minute win on Radiant and a 50-minute triumph on Dire. Peru's Maximo "Wits" Orozco Alza recorded a 30-5-24 K-D-A ratio for LGD Gaming. Bolivia's Adrian "Wisper" Dobles registered a 29-20-23 K-D-A ratio for Team Liquid.

The group stage concludes Saturday with five matches:

--Group A: DO KONCA vs. Yellow Submarine

--Group B: Aurora Gaming vs. CyberHero

--Group C: LGD Gaming vs. LEGION

--Group C: Team Liquid vs. LEGION

--Group D: 1w Team vs. Froglings

1win Essence III group standings

Group A

1. PARIVISION 2-0

T2. DO KONCA 0-1

T2. Yellow Submarine 0-1

Group B

1. Aurora Gaming 1-0

2. GamerLegion 1-1

3. CyberHero 0-1

Group C

1. LGD Gaming 1-0

2. LEGION 0-0

3. Team Liquid 0-1

Group D

1. Froglings 1-0

2. Team Spirit 1-1

3. 1w Team 0-1

1win Essence III prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $22,500

4. $12,500

5-6. $5,000

7-8. $2,500

9-12. No money

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

FURIA, Spirit win BLAST Rivals Fall groups in Hong Kong

Aurora, PARIVISION, Spirit capture 1win Essence III openers

Falcons, MOUZ advance at BLAST Rivals Fall in Hong Kong