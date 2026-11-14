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PARIVISION sweep Yellow Submarine, seal playoff bid at 1win Essence III
By Field Level Media,13 days ago
PARIVISION became the first team to clinch a spot in the 1win Essence III playoffs, sweeping Yellow Submarine 2-0 on Friday to seal first place in Group A.
Froglings won their Group D opener, topping Team Spirit 2-0. GamerLegion climbed to 1-1 in Group B with a victory over CyberHero, and LGD Gaming overtook Team Liquid for a 2-1 win in the first Group C match.
The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event is beginning with a round-robin group stage. The top two teams in each of the four groups advance to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches in the tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Nov. 18.
The championship side will receive $100,000, and the runner-up will earn $50,000.
On Friday, PARIVISION sank Yellow Submarine in 33 minutes and 40 minutes, both on Dire. Russia's Alan "Satanic" Gallyamov propelled PARIVISION with a 23-7-30 kill-death-assist ratio. Another Russian player, Alexandr "Rain" Nekrasov, compiled a 20-14-14 K-D-A ratio for Yellow Submarine.
Froglings leaped past Team Spirit in 45 minutes and 55 minutes, both on Radiant. Ukraine's Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey amassed a 22-4-24 K-D-A ratio for Froglings. Another Ukrainian, Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, wound up at 18-14-12 for Team Spirit.
GamerLegion opened with a 62-minute victory on Dire before CyberHero equalized in 39 minutes on Radiant. GamerLegion took the decisive third map in 40 minutes on Dire. The United States' Victor "Fayde" Zuev posted a 32-7-44 K-D-A ratio for GamerLegion. Belarus' Aleksey "Ainkrad" Diveevskiy finished at 23-14-28 for CyberHero.
After Team Liquid claimed a 43-minute win on Dire, LGD Gaming rallied for a 44-minute win on Radiant and a 50-minute triumph on Dire. Peru's Maximo "Wits" Orozco Alza recorded a 30-5-24 K-D-A ratio for LGD Gaming. Bolivia's Adrian "Wisper" Dobles registered a 29-20-23 K-D-A ratio for Team Liquid.
The group stage concludes Saturday with five matches:
--Group A: DO KONCA vs. Yellow Submarine
--Group B: Aurora Gaming vs. CyberHero
--Group C: LGD Gaming vs. LEGION
--Group C: Team Liquid vs. LEGION
--Group D: 1w Team vs. Froglings
1win Essence III group standings
Group A
1. PARIVISION 2-0
T2. DO KONCA 0-1
T2. Yellow Submarine 0-1
Group B
1. Aurora Gaming 1-0
2. GamerLegion 1-1
3. CyberHero 0-1
Group C
1. LGD Gaming 1-0
2. LEGION 0-0
3. Team Liquid 0-1
Group D
1. Froglings 1-0
2. Team Spirit 1-1
3. 1w Team 0-1
1win Essence III prize pool
1. $100,000
2. $50,000
3. $22,500
4. $12,500
5-6. $5,000
7-8. $2,500
9-12. No money
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
FURIA, Spirit win BLAST Rivals Fall groups in Hong Kong
Aurora, PARIVISION, Spirit capture 1win Essence III openers