Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Josh Pastner coaches his team against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Cam Miles scored a team-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers, as UNLV recovered after surrendering an 18-point lead to defeat Stanford 76-68 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Tyrin Jones added 16 points and six rebounds for the Rebels (3-0), who led by as many as 18 points in the first half. Sebastian Mack contributed 15 points and five assists.

Austin Maurer led all scorers with 20 points and had a team-leading nine rebounds, and Julius Price added 16 points for the Cardinal (3-1, 0-0). Stanford shot just 41.4% from the field and went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first half, finishing just 14.3% from 3-point range.

UNLV took control midway through the first half, using a 13-0 run fueled by two Miles 3-pointers and consecutive baskets from Jones to build a 27-14 advantage with 7:56 remaining.

A Miles 3-pointer extended UNLV's lead to 36-18 with 3:46 remaining, but Stanford closed the half on a 15-3 run. Elias Obenyah's jumper at the buzzer cut the Cardinal's deficit to 39-33.

Price hit Stanford's first 3-point shot of the night with 18:41 left in the second half, closing UNLV's lead to 41-36. Nick Townsend hit a layup to close the gap to 43-40 with 16:01 to go. Christian Bliss hit a jumper and got the free throw to tie the game 45-45 with 14:20 remaining.

The Cardinal then went 3:12 without scoring and trailed 53-46 with 11:08 remaining following a dunk by Dontrez Williams. Miles hit another shot from beyond the arc to increase the lead to 60-51 with 9:08 to play.

Stanford trimmed the deficit to 69-66 on an Aziz Olajuwon 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining, but Issac Williamson answered from beyond the arc to restore UNLV's six-point advantage. Miles made two free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Paulius Murauskas stays hot as Arizona State blasts UL Monroe

DePaul ends 4-game head-to-head skid against Northwestern

Sam Lewis' 28 points lead No. 6 Virginia's comeback at Maryland