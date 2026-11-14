Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 37 points, Davion Mitchell dished a career-high-tying 17 assists while committing just one turnover, and the host Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 on Friday.

Adebayo put up Miami's first 10 points in the crucial fourth quarter, breaking open a close game. He scored a total of 18 points in the fourth. Overall, Adebayo made 13 of 19 shots and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo made 15 of 20 shots and added nine rebounds as Miami won its third straight game.

Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting as Miami improved to 6-2 over its past eight games.

The Cavaliers, who have lost five of their past seven games, were led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 25 points and seven assists. James Harden added 20 points, a team-high eight assists and a game-high three steals.

Cleveland also got 22 points from Tyrese Proctor, 16 points from Jaylon Tyson and 12 from Meleek Thomas.

Miami was without two starters, Klay Thompson (ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness).

Cleveland was missing starter Evan Mobley (toe) and reserve Sam Merrill (elbow).

Miami led 29-27 after a first quarter that featured 58.8% shooting by the Heat. Cleveland shot 40.% , going 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

The first half featured nine lead changes and five ties, but the Cavaliers went up 57-54 at the break thanks to a Harden 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Harden, scoreless in the first quarter, had 12 points at halftime. Antetokounmpo led all first-half scorers with 17 points, and Adebayo had 14.

Antetokounmpo added 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, giving Miami a 92-91 lead through three.

The Heat started the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run thanks to Adebayo's surge, and the hosts hung on from there.

The Heat improved to 2-0 in NBA Cup play and took sole possession of first place in East Group B. Cleveland dropped to 1-1 in the group

For the game, Miami had a 56-40 edge in paint points, and Miami also made 29 of 37 free throws (78.4%) and 12 of 34 long-range attempts (35.3%).

Cleveland made 19 of 25 (76%) from the foul line, and the Cavaliers stayed in the game by converting on 18 of 47 3-point tries (38.3%).

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Alperen Sengun pumps in 43 as Rockets send Jazz to 11th straight loss

Bulls top Hawks in OT to snap 8-game skid

Torrid start carries Spurs past Warriors for 11th straight win