Nov 2, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (3) dunks during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 22 points off the bench to lead 10 players in double figures as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 142-111 in NBA Cup play on Friday night.

Ty Jerome had 17 points and nine assists, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer and Cedric Coward each scored 14 points, and Cameron Boozer added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which is 1-1 in West Group B and unbeaten in six road games this season.

Isaiah Stewart chipped in 12 points, Jaylen Wells added 11, and Taylor Hendricks and Javon Small finished with 10 apiece. Hendricks added a season-high 12 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey recorded season highs with 30 points, six 3-pointers and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which lost its fifth consecutive game and has allowed 138 points or more in four straight games.

Bey became the first Pelicans player this season to score more than 30 points and finished shooting 11 of 20 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Zion Williamson added 22 points, Jeremiah Fears scored 18, Jordan Poole had 13, and Derik Queen finished with 10 for the Pelicans, who fell to 0-2 in the NBA Cup.

New Orleans played without guard Dejounte Murray, who requested a trade earlier in the day and sat out with a left ankle sprain.

Memphis led 35-28 at the end of the first quarter and opened up an 11-point lead on Grant's dunk with 10 minutes left in the second.

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 64-48 with 2:59 left in the second and held a 70-58 advantage at the half.

Memphis shot 54.3% from the field and 50% (10 of 20) from 3-point range in the first half.

New Orleans used a 10-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 80-77 with 6:01 left in the third quarter before Memphis responded with a 15-4 run.

The Grizzlies led 103-84 on Spencer's trey with 1:29 remaining and took a 105-86 lead into the final period.

Wells and Hendricks hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Memphis' lead to 126-103 with 4:09 left in the contest.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Darius Garland delivers late as Clippers edge Thunder

Pacers separate with fourth-quarter run to edge Knicks

Torrid start carries Spurs past Warriors for 11th straight win