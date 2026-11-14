Nov 13, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Bishop Boswell (12) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and No. 6 Virginia overcame a double-digit halftime deficit for an 87-83 victory against Maryland on Friday in College Park, Md.

The Cavaliers (5-0) shot 62.3% from the field in their first road game of the season. Lewis finished 12 of 16 from the field. Thijs De Ridder added 20 points, Johann Grunloh had 15 and Chance Mallory scored 12.

The Terrapins (1-2) fell to 0-10 against ranked opponents under second-year head coach Buzz Williams. Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Kaden House had 17 and Mike McNair Jr. added 15 for Maryland.

Maryland made 31 of 39 free throws but shot 42.1% from the field, including 23.5% (4 of 17) from 3-point range. The Terrapins scored 24 points off a season-high 17 turnovers by Virginia. Seven of the giveaways came from Lewis.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Cavaliers pulled within 57-53 on De Ridder's layup with 14:13 remaining.

The Terrapins responded with 3-pointers by DJ Wagner and McNair to make it 63-53 with 12:51 to play.

Virginia answered with a 9-0 run, slicing the deficit to 63-62 on Martin Carrere's layup with 9:38 left.

Mallory's 3-pointer with 6:31 remaining put the Cavaliers ahead 70-69 for their first lead since it was 5-4.

A dunk by Lewis and a layup by De Ridder extended Virginia's lead to 76-72 with 4:17 on the clock.

A layup by Lewis and a 3-point dagger from De Ridder pushed the Cavaliers' advantage to 85-77 with 1:33 left.

Virginia scored 51 points in the second half and finished with a decisive 58-36 advantage in points in the paint.

McNair's triple at the halftime buzzer gave Maryland a 47-36 lead after a physical first half in which the Terrapins made 19 of 24 free throws.

Payne (12 points), McNair (10) and House (10) scored in double figures in the first half for Maryland. Lewis had 11 at the break for the Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

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