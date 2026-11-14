TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

With new addition Robbie Avila sitting on the bench and getting plenty of TV exposure, TCU overcame a slow start and pulled away for a 76-64 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Xavier Edmonds finished with 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Frogs (4-0). DJ Thomas added 15 points, including going 9-for-9 from the free throw line, Brock Harding had 13 points and seven assists, and Micah Robinson contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for TCU.

Milwaukee (2-3) got off to a strong start, shooting 48.3% from the field in the first half, but couldn't sustain it. Amare Hereford posted a team-high 18 points, including 12 in the first half, to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Danilo Jovanovich had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Nate Malosa finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half with 12 lead changes and six ties. TCU pulled in front 34-29 with just over two minutes left after a 7-0 spurt, which started with a layup by Robinson and fast-break dunk by Thomas.

TCU didn't surrender the lead after that, but Milwaukee stayed within striking distance.

In the second half, the Frogs extended their lead to 47-37 on a 3-pointer by Harding with 16:45 left, but the Panthers battled back to within 53-50 on a turnaround jumper by Hereford with 10:03 left.

The Frogs responded with a 10-2 run, extending their lead to 63-52 on a 3 by Gavin Sykes with six minutes left. TCU went on to lead by as many as 14 as it coasted to the finish.

The Frogs' biggest advantage came in fast-break points, outscoring the Panthers 23-7, and second-chance points with a 20-7 edge. Both teams struggled from 3-point range on the night. TCU went 1-for-7 from deep in the first half and 4-for-19 for the game. Milwaukee finished 5-for-20 from long range.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Pop Isaacs puts up 17 as Oklahoma pulls away from FDU