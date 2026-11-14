Louisiana State Tigers guard Milaysia Fulwiley (23) shoots the ball Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. South Carolina Gamecocks won 83-77.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points, leading No. 9 LSU to a 101-37 beatdown of Denver on Friday in Baton Rouge, La.

Mikaylah Williams added 20 points as the Tigers (4-0) reached triple-digit scoring for the fourth game in a row. Fulwiley and Williams combined to shoot 18-for-30 from the field, helping LSU finish at 59.1% overall.

The Tigers outscored the Pioneers 22-2 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-14 lead into halftime. LSU logged a 54-22 rebounding edge and scored 37 points off Denver's 26 turnovers.

Tori Baker put up 16 points and Laia Monclova contributed 10 for the Pioneers (1-4).

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Women's college basketball: Jayda Clark, No. 6 Texas pound South Dakota St.

Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU hits 100 points again

Women's college basketball: Sarah Strong, No. 4 UConn throttle No. 17 Ohio State