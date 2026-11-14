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Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU hits 100 again, routs Denver
By Field Level Media,12 days ago
MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points, leading No. 9 LSU to a 101-37 beatdown of Denver on Friday in Baton Rouge, La.
Mikaylah Williams added 20 points as the Tigers (4-0) reached triple-digit scoring for the fourth game in a row. Fulwiley and Williams combined to shoot 18-for-30 from the field, helping LSU finish at 59.1% overall.
The Tigers outscored the Pioneers 22-2 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-14 lead into halftime. LSU logged a 54-22 rebounding edge and scored 37 points off Denver's 26 turnovers.
Tori Baker put up 16 points and Laia Monclova contributed 10 for the Pioneers (1-4).
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
Women's college basketball: Jayda Clark, No. 6 Texas pound South Dakota St.
Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU hits 100 points again
Women's college basketball: Sarah Strong, No. 4 UConn throttle No. 17 Ohio State