Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser during the NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Feb. 18, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pop Isaacs scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma to a 74-58 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (3-1) have won three consecutive games since a season-opening loss to East Texas A&M.

Oklahoma led from the jump, scoring the first seven points, but FDU stayed in the game despite not hitting a field goal for more than four minutes.

The Sooners led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Knights four times cut the deficit to single digits before the break.

B.J. Edwards drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Oklahoma a 40-28 lead at halftime. That came after Isaacs' long 3-pointer on the Sooners' previous possession.

Isaacs scored 12 of his points before intermission, and Edwards had 10 of his 16 prior to the break.

The Knights never were closer than 11 in the second half, with the Sooners finally pulling away on a 12-0 run capped off by Edwards' steal and coast-to-coast drive for a dunk.

Derrion Reid added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners, while Xzayvier Brown contributed 10 points and seven assists.

After attempting a program-record 43 3-point shots in a win over North Alabama on Monday, Oklahoma went 9-for-27 from beyond the arc against the Knights.

Isaacs hit five 3-pointers, one off his career high, on nine attempts.

Dayton Forsythe, one of the Sooners' top options off the bench, missed the contest due to an ankle injury.

The Sooners finished with just four turnovers, three of them coming in the second half. Oklahoma outscored the Knights 16-6 off turnovers and 14-6 on the fastbreak. Isaacs led the Sooners with three steals.

Vophcy Prophete led the Knights (2-3) with 15 points off the bench while another reserve, Bol Agu, added 14. JR Jacobs chipped in with 11 points.

David Jevtic, who came in as FDU's leading scorer, was held to just five points. Jevtic, who had scored in double figures in every game this season, finished with just one field goal on four tries. Another FDU starter, Pavle Stosic, was limited to just 15 minutes, primarily due to first-half foul trouble, and scored two points.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Ven-Allen Lubin's double-double steers NC State past Troy

Second-half runs power No. 4 UConn past Ohio State

No. 11 Tennessee survives late push from Tennessee State