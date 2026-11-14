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No. 11 Tennessee survives late push from Tennessee State
By Field Level Media,12 days ago
Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists as No. 11 Tennessee held off Tennessee State for an 83-78 victory Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (3-0) led 42-37 at halftime and by as many as 15 points in the second half before holding off the Tigers (2-2). Tennessee shot 43% from the field while limiting Tennessee State to 32%.
Jalen Haralson scored 15 points, while Tyler Lundblade had 14 points and went 9-for-9 at the line. Dai Dai Ames had 11 points, and Juke Harris recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
Tennessee extended its nonconference home winning streak to 47 games.
Tennessee State's Ty-Laur Johnson had a game-high 22 points, seven assists and five boards. Jayden Jones posted 13 points and nine rebounds.
Tennessee State scored the first five points on a 3-pointer by Deondrea Lindsey and two free throws by Johnson before Ames got the Volunteers on the board with a 3-pointer at 17:07.
Tennessee State extended its lead to 11-5, but Ames sparked the Volunteers' response, scoring 11 of their first 13 points as Tennessee moved ahead 13-11 with 11:29 remaining in the half.
Arterio Morris hit a 3-pointer to put Tennessee State ahead 21-16 with 9:33 left, but Hill converted a four-point play and Braedan Lue added a dunk as Tennessee rallied for a 28-25 lead.
The Volunteers opened a 40-32 lead before Aaron Bradshaw's 3-pointer from the top of the key helped the Tigers trim the deficit to 42-37 at halftime.
The Tigers' hopes were hampered when Bradshaw committed his fourth foul within the first five minutes of the second half, and Tennessee extended the margin to 11 at 51-40.
Tennessee increased its defensive pressure to create easier scoring opportunities, but Daniel Vieira-Tuck's breakaway reverse dunk cut the Volunteers' lead to 58-49 with just under 10 minutes remaining.
The game tightened to 73-66 on Jayden Jones' layup with 3:38 left as the Tigers sank seven straight field goals, but Tennessee State got no closer than five in the final minutes.
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
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Scoring droughts doom North Carolina against Georgia
No. 5 Michigan State sets school record for threes, trounces N. Iowa