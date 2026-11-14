Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) guards Georgia Bulldogs guard Freddie Dilione V (5) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Kanon Catchings' 22 points and Blue Cain's 20 points came with clutch 3-pointers as Georgia went on the road for the first time this season and defeated North Carolina 78-70 on Friday night at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Marcus Millender provided 17 points and the Bulldogs (4-0) benefited from their 14 baskets from 3-point range. Catchings had five of those and Cain made four.

The result marked the first loss for first-year North Carolina coach Michael Malone, who previously directed the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship. His Tar Heels team won its first three games at home.

Terrence Brown poured in 21 points, Neo Avdalas added 14 points and Isaiah Denis had 11 points, but the Tar Heels (3-1) had an offensive lull in the final 10 minutes and it cost them.

The Tar Heels shot 9-for-38 on 3-pointers.

North Carolina surged into the lead after facing a seven-point halftime deficit. Brown had eight points in the first five minutes of the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer. North Carolina's edge grew to 58-51 when Denis drained back-to-back 3-pointers in a 34-second span.

After going up 60-51, the Tar Heels went more than 4 1/2 minutes without scoring as Georgia climbed to within 60-58.

The Bulldogs went ahead on James Scott's dunk with less than three minutes remaining and again on two Catchings free throws at the 2:11 mark. A 3-pointer from Catchings extended the gap to 72-68.

After Sayon Keita's dunk for North Carolina, Cain sank a long 3-pointer and the Tar Heels didn't have an answer.

Catchings grabbed 11 rebounds and Scott had 10 boards.

Catchings hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half as the Bulldogs scored the final nine points before the break to hold a 38-31 lead. That marked the biggest margin for either team in the opening half.

Cain had 12 first-half points and Catchings had 11.

The Tar Heels shot 25% (9-for-36) from the field in the first half.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Purdue pulls away to top Ohio; Gicarri Harris stars

Virginia Tech gets away from Mount St. Mary's, improves to 4-0

No. 3 Illinois sees off tough challenge from Sam Houston