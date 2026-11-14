Nov 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Bangot Dak (8) dunks the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ace Glass III scored 19 points, Chandler Bing added a career-high 15 points and No. 22 Vanderbilt remained undefeated on the season with an easy 89-62 victory over Prairie View A&M on Friday at Nashville, Tenn.

Tyler Tanner scored 14 points, T.O. Barrett added 12 and Bangot Dak grabbed 11 rebounds for the Commodores (4-0), who shot 56.7% from the field and outrebounded the Panthers 44-19.

Vanderbilt overcame a scoring drought of more than four minutes in the first half before closing the period on a 23-4 run to take control.

Elijah Mitchell scored 15 points and Anthony Gause added 13 for the Panthers (2-3), who were playing the second of three consecutive games against power-conference opponents. Prairie View A&M fell 98-63 at SMU on Tuesday and plays at Ohio State on Monday.

The Panthers shot 44.3% from the floor, including 27.6% in the first half, and finished with seven assists on 27 made baskets.

Tanner's layup gave Vanderbilt its first double-digit lead at 17-7 with 13:05 remaining in the first half. Barrett later drove for a basket that pushed the margin to 35-15 with 3:27 left before the break.

Vanderbilt led 46-17 at halftime behind 13 points from Glass and 10 from Tanner as the team shot 55.9% from the floor despite making just 3 of 13 shots from 3-point range.

The Commodores led by as many as 45 points in the second half, shooting 57.7% from the floor and scoring 24 points in the paint. Vanderbilt finished with a 56-36 advantage on paint points.

Vanderbilt finished 6-for-21 (28.6%) from 3-point range, with Glass accounting for five of the six makes on 11 attempts. Glass' production came after he scored 23 points and went 5 of 10 from distance in a victory over Memphis on Tuesday.

Mitchell is Prairie View A&M's only returning player from last season's team, which defeated Lehigh in the First Four for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory. He shot 7-for-10 from the floor Friday.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Georgetown recovers to edge Clemson after squandering big lead

Brent Bland leads record 3-point barrage as No. 17 Miami routs N. Alabama

Rutgers pulls away from Bryant behind Christian Gurdak