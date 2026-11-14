Nov 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Josiah Parker (7) takes a shot during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jaland Lowe scored nine of his 21 points in the final 2:34 as visiting Georgetown withstood a furious Clemson rally for an 85-78 victory on Friday in Clemson, S.C.

Elmarko Jackson scored 12 of his 17 points in the final 11:08 for the Hoyas (4-0), who surrendered a 19-point first half lead.

Vincent Iwuchukwu contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds as Georgetown topped Clemson for the second straight year and notched its second victory this season over a power conference team.

Ace Buckner scored 20 points and Cole Certa added 14 points to lead the Tigers (3-1).

Both were instrumental in Clemson's comeback. Certa made a layup with 6:23 left to give the Tigers their final lead, 66-64. Georgetown followed with a 10-1 burst to regain control.

Jackson, a Kansas transfer, scored eight points in the Hoyas' run. Then Lowe, a Kentucky transfer, took over, scoring their next nine points, with 3 coming on a long shot from beyond the arc with 1:13 left that made it 79-71.

The Tigers took their only lead of the first half, 14-12, on a basket by Dylan Faulkner. The Hoyas answered with an 18-point spree.

Lowe triggered it with a pair of free throws and a logo 3-pointer. Josiah Parker (11 points) added a triple and a three-point-play runner. Those buckets sandwiched a 3 from Gabriel Landeira.

When Iwuchukwu closed the surge with a spinning low-post layup, Georgetown led 34-16 with 8:10 left in the half.

David Fuchs ended Clemson's drought with a banked hook shot. But Georgetown extended its run of successful field goal attempts to 10, including the final two by Jackson.

His 3-pointer with 6:04 left gave the Hoyas their biggest lead of the night at 41-22.

Clemson surged in the second half as Buckner went 5-for-5 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. With 8:01 left, Certa drained a triple to give the Tigers a 62-61 lead.

But the advantage was short-lived as Lowe and Jackson took control.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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