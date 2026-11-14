Stewart Cink departs hole No 18. during the Kaulig Companies PGA Championship Final Round, July 12, 2026, at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Stewart Cink caught fire on the back nine and opened up a six-shot lead at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Friday in Phoenix.

Cink is two rounds away from capturing his second consecutive Charles Schwab Cup, the PGA Tour Champions' season-long title. He entered the season finale with a healthy lead in the points race, and Zach Johnson was mathematically the only player who could overtake him.

Cink's 65 put him at 14-under 128 after two rounds at Phoenix Country Club. Steve Allan of Australia (69) is second at 8 under, and Johnson (66) is tied for third with New Zealand's Steven Alker (66), Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke (66) and Germany's Alex Cejka (68).

The first-round leader, Cink had an uneven start Friday, mixing three bogeys with two birdies over the first six holes. But he birdied seven of the final 10 holes and posted a 6-under 29 on the back nine, featuring birdies on the final three holes.

"Process-wise, it was very good from around No. 8 on. Really good," Cink said. "There's definitely some birdies out there. Could have been maybe even more, but it was more the kind of golf I want to play."

But Johnson gave him a run early in the day by birdieing his first five holes.

Cink admitted that during his front nine, he saw Johnson's score on the leaderboard "and all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he's right there.'"

"The wind was blowing, and I saw Zach was making this huge run, just making a statement," Cink added. "The same kind of statement I want to be making. But I dig deep kind of like spiritually and emotionally."

Johnson cooled off after his five-birdie start and hit a late speed bump, finishing the round bogey-bogey.

"I had an opportunity today, even going into 17," Johnson said. "To finish that way, that's going to hurt really bad going into the weekend."

Johnson, a six-time winner in 2026, is aiming to be the first rookie to win the season crown.

The season points champion will pocket a $1 million bonus.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Defending champ Stewart Cink grabs lead at PGA Tour Champions finale

Darren Fichardt eagles No. 18 to snag first Champions win in Arkansas

Darren Fichardt's lights-out 61 gets him 36-hole lead at Simmons Bank