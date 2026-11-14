Nov 11, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal with left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's season-long, four-game road trip was the first of four trips of that length for the Lightning, and they learned plenty about themselves along the way.

The Atlantic Division co-leader returns to action Saturday night with an 8-0-0 home record, facing the reeling Detroit Red Wings.

Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in his 700th NHL game during the third period of Thursday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov remained hot as Tampa Bay went 3-1-0 on the trip.

After recording his eighth career hat trick and adding an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 rout of the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of a back-to-back, Kucherov followed with two assists in Columbus.

Since the Russian right wing reportedly demanded a trade during the trip to Nashville, Kucherov has recorded four goals and nine assists in seven games.

Hagel raised his team-leading goal total to 13 with a pair of goals -- the first and last of the game -- as Tampa Bay improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight outings.

The Lightning played without Brayden Point, Erik Cernak and Anthony Cirelli in the first meeting with Columbus.

"Back-to-backs are never going to be perfect," Hagel said. "All around, I just think it was a character win. Everyone contributed. ... We're all banged up, and everyone came out to play tonight. Not much else you can ask for."

Fellow forward Scott Sabourin tangled with Mathieu Olivier and drew blood in the fight, and Tampa Bay's Jeff Viel immediately tussled with Ryan Lomberg after Sabourin and Olivier went to the penalty box.

"For Sabby, Olivier, Lomberg and Viel, those are four legit tough customers," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "They're team guys who try to do what they do for their team to give them a lift, and it definitely gave us a lift."

Detroit is in a free fall as it heads to Tampa for its second game against the Lightning this season. Tampa Bay won 4-2 at home on Nov. 3.

The Red Wings have lost five straight, a skid that began with that defeat. In their most recent game, Detroit blew a 4-1 lead in a loss Thursday, allowing a late goal at the end of the second period before surrendering three in the third.

In addition to their recent struggles, the Motor City franchise is dealing with contract standoffs involving former star captain Dylan Larkin, who has a 10-team trade list but is suspended, and restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson, who will be ineligible to play if he is not signed by Dec. 1.

The focus remains on the schedule.

"We only have one day between games," said Marco Kasper, who scored his first goal of the season Thursday. "It is going to be a quick regroup. We are definitely going to talk about this game, but we need to put it behind us and focus on the next one as soon as possible."

Coach Todd McLellan healthy-scratched center Michael Rasmussen and replaced him with Carter Mazur, who had an assist.

"Michael's played really strong," said McLellan. "Last few haven't been as good. He's ended up in the wrong spot at the wrong time at the scene of crime and we just want to give Maze a chance to go."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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