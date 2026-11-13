Nov 12, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) celebrates a goal against goaltender Michael DiPietro (not pictured) with defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Recent injuries to a pair of Colorado Avalanche stars will put a damper on an enticing road matchup with the surging Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Both leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon and two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar left in the second period of Colorado's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday with lower-body injuries.

Per head coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon will be sidelined one month and Makar two weeks due to their respective injuries.

"When I think about those two guys, it's like every matchup, they take it on, now someone else has to be able to step up and do that," Bednar said Saturday. "And then you are losing the depth down the lineup as you kind of do that because everyone is elevated."

Captain Gabriel Landeskog looked poised to be the hero as he helped erase Colorado's two-goal deficit, scoring the team's third consecutive goal with 9:57 remaining in the third period. The Senators rallied, however, as Drake Batherson tied the game with 3:56 left in regulation before Shane Pinto scored his second goal of the night at 2:08 of overtime.

"I liked our effort all the way around. It's a good hockey team we played," Bednar said of his squad, which earned a point in its fourth consecutive game (2-0-2). "You're running without a couple of horses for half the game. So, pretty gutsy effort from our group, I'll take it. I mean, we weren't perfect. We made some mistakes, it cost us. But all in all, pretty happy with the game and what we did. It's a big point."

Parker Kelly, who committed the costly giveaway that led to Pinto's game-winner, also scored in the contest, while Artturi Lehkonen tallied his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Montreal heads into the matchup with plenty of confidence after a decisive 5-2 road win over longtime rival Boston on Thursday.

The Canadiens jumped out to a 5-0 lead en route to the victory, extending their point streak to 12 games (9-0-3) and moving into a tie atop the tightly contested Atlantic Division.

A key part of Montreal's success has been rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler, who continued his impressive run with 30 saves Thursday. The 21-year-old is 9-1-2 this season with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

"He's phenomenal, I think we're running out of words to describe him," Kirby Dach, who scored the game's opening goal, said of the young goaltender. "He's great. He's our rock. He makes the game pretty easy for us and calms us down when things aren't going our way. He makes a lot of big saves at key moments throughout the game, and we're able to turn those into offense."

Cole Caufield, who also scored Thursday, will look to live up to his nickname of "Mr. Saturday Night." The Canadiens' leading goal scorer has 17 goals in his past 16 Saturday games dating to Jan. 24.

Montreal, however, will be without forward Chris Kreider for six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Kreider got tangled up with Michael Eyssimont in the third period of Thursday's game. Kreider was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he departed the ice and did not return to the game.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks

Ducks aim to return to high-flying ways against Islanders

Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve