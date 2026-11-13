Nov 12, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New Jersey Devils hope to continue their recent hot stretch when they visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday for the teams' second meeting in three days.

Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the eventual game-winner as the Devils defeated the Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night in Newark, N.J.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, while Stefan Noesen, Lenni Hameenaho and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which has won six of seven games (6-1-0) and is 10-2-0 over its last 12.

"We're playing fast, trying to do the right things, and we get rewarded, so the boys played great," Kolyachonok said.

Arseny Gritsyuk chipped in two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to improve to 6-0-0 since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month.

Hellebuyck, Saturday's confirmed starter, has a .916 save percentage and a 1.97 goals-against average this season. In 16 career appearances against the Capitals, the 33-year-old is 9-5-2 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.23 GAA.

Kolyachonok, Hameenaho and Noesen, who were recalled from AHL affiliate Utica this week, made an immediate impact in Thursday's victory.

"It's a Utica hat trick," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "You're not necessarily expecting the offense and pucks to go in the net, but we wanted to get some fresh guys in and (Kolyachonok, Hameenaho and Noesen) made some plays."

On Friday, the Devils announced that defenseman Anton Silaev had been recalled from Utica. In a corresponding move, defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday.

Saturday's game is the third of four meetings between the teams this season. Washington doubled up visiting New Jersey 4-2 on Oct. 17. The teams will conclude their four-game season series Jan. 24 in Newark.

Ryan Leonard and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored in Thursday's loss, while Logan Thompson made 24 saves for the Capitals, who had won back-to-back games.

The teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, but Washington surrendered three unanswered goals in the third period.

"You knew the third period was going to come down to which team could impose their will and who can win plays more consistently for 20 minutes, and we ended up cracking," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "With two good teams, the margins for victory are (thin). One play here and one play there, and (on Thursday) we were on the wrong end of it."

Washington is 6-4-0 over its last 10 games and 7-4-0 at home this season.

"(New Jersey is) a good team," said Cole Hutson, who had an assist Thursday. "They're hard to play against for sure, and they have a good top six. Definitely tough to defend."

Forward Dylan Strome leads the Capitals with 12 assists and 15 points through 17 games, while Alex Tuch has a team-high 11 goals in 17 games.

Thompson, expected to start Saturday, is 7-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 13 games this season. The 29-year-old is 5-2-3 in 10 career appearances against the Devils, with an .895 save percentage and a 3.22 GAA.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Matt Boldy, Wild come in hot against Bruins

Confidence high for streaking Jets, while Blackhawks look to regain form

Blue Jackets trying to sort out offense as they battle Flyers