Nov 12, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matthew Knies (89) passes the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg (78) defends during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Two Metropolitan Division clubs desperate to turn their seasons around square off on Saturday as the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Saturday's game is the second of the season between the Flyers and Jackets. Columbus won the first meeting 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 27, extending its overall series streak to six games.

Since that victory, however, the Blue Jackets have only won two of seven contests. They are currently stuck in a three-game losing skid, falling 5-2 to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1 to the Florida Panthers and 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In their last game against the Bolts, the Blue Jackets tied the score 1-1 in the first period on a goal by Matthew Knies. Columbus survived being outshot 11-5 in the second frame, but then surrendered two goals in the third despite leading 12-6 in shots.

Jet Greaves made 25 saves in the loss.

"Until we figure out how to put the puck in the net, we won't win any games," defenseman Ivan Provorov said. The Blue Jackets have the fewest non-shootout goals in the league (40). "I don't think it's our attitude; it's not how we come out or anything like that. We just have to find a way to put the puck in the net.

"We've got to find a way to score more greasy goals, more traffic, deflections, whatever it takes. I think that's our issue so far."

The scenario isn't much better for the Flyers, who have lost four of their last five games. They've also dropped two of their last three in overtime, including a 3-2 defeat to the host Edmonton Oilers last time out.

In that game, Philadelphia outshot Edmonton 13-6 in the first period and 16-7 in the second, but trailed the Oilers 2-1 after 40 minutes. Travis Sanheim tied the game 2-2 at 11:42 of the third frame when he drove the net and shoveled the puck in for his third goal of the season.

The Flyers weren't able to register a shot on goal in OT before Evan Bouchard's snap shot beat Dan Vladar, who made 21 saves in the loss.

"I thought we played a really good game. We were above them, ready to battle," Sean Couturier said. "They play more of a north-south game now, so we knew we had to be ready to compete along the way and recover pucks on dump-ins and chip-ins ... I thought, for the most part, we did a good job and created some chances, and unfortunately they got that extra opportunity."

The Flyers now wrap up a five-game road trip that has taken them to New York, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. They're 1-1-2 thus far.

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said his team's game against Edmonton was "structured."

"I guess the only negative is our overtime is something -- we've got to figure this out," Tocchet said. "But that's the only negative for me. The whole game was a real positive."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Matt Boldy, Wild come in hot against Bruins

Confidence high for streaking Jets, while Blackhawks look to regain form

Sebastian Aho, Canes seek strong finish vs. Kraken in Helsinki