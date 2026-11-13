Nov 1, 2026; Rome, Italy; Villanova Wildcats center Luigi Suigo (19) is announced in the stating lineup before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Palazzo dello Sport. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After a season-opening loss in Rome, Villanova is beginning to find its footing.

The Wildcats, fresh off a pair of comfortable victories, look to make it three wins in a row Saturday when they host Rider in nonconference action.

Villanova (2-1) succumbed to Notre Dame in the waning minutes of its season opener, but the team has rebounded to win its last two games by a combined 50 points. Most recently, the Wildcats topped La Salle 80-59 as Luigi Suigo collected 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Suigo, a 7-foot-3 freshman center from Italy, has 35 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists, six blocks and three steals in the last two games. Devin Royal also has been productive over that two-game stretch, totaling 37 points and 17 boards.

On the other hand, Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins is just 6 of 23 from the field (2 of 12 from 3-point range) over the last two games.

"I think we're getting there," Villanova coach Kevin Willard said. "I think we're getting good shots. I don't think we're taking enough threes, to be honest with you. We've been doing so well throwing the ball inside to (Royal) and to Luigi, but I think we got to do a little bit better of a job getting transition threes.

"But, again, we're three games in with 12 new guys. It's going to be a little bumpy at times."

Rider (1-3) earned its first win Wednesday against Division III foe William Paterson.

The Broncs cruised to an 83-53 victory behind Rich Brisco (15 points, eight rebounds) and Khalil Farmer (12 points). Bryce Baker drained three 3-pointers as the team shot 43.5% from behind the arc (10 of 23).

"We're still trending and have a lot of work ahead of us," Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. "I think the defense sets the offense up. I believe that when we guard, we get turnovers and easy baskets. Then everyone's sharing the ball, cutting and doing the things we're asking them to do. That's when we're at our best."

--Field Level Media

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