September 5, 2026; New York, United States; Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz needed just 63 minutes to defeat Italian No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in a semifinal of the Bybit Stockholm Open on Friday.

The American will contest his career-best sixth tour-level final of the year against unseeded Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante, who beat No. 4 seed Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 7-5, 7-6 (1) to reach his first career tour-level final.

After losing the final of the Lyon Open to Musetti last month in France, Fritz won this time by winning 80% of his service points (36 of 45) and facing no break points while converting three of four on Musetti's serve. After pulling out the only break of the first set at 1-1, Fritz effectively iced the match by winning four straight games at 1-1 in the second.

Tirante and Tabilo each delivered double fault-free performances in their match but the Argentine held a commanding 14-5 edge in aces and saved three of four break points on his serve while Tabilo was 0-for-2 at saving break points. The only time Tirante was broken came when he was serving for the match up 5-4 in the second set, which he responded to by winning the first five points of the tiebreak.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Lorenzo Musetti outlasts Ugo Humbert, draws Taylor Fritz in Stockholm

Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune on collision course in Stockholm

Holger Rune wins opener in Stockholm, site of scary injury in ‘25