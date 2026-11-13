Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Scott Cross speaks to the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has had a different leader in scoring, rebounds and assists in each of its first three games. It's an indicator of the array of talent Scott Cross has assembled in his first year with the Yellow Jackets.

On Saturday, Georgia Tech (3-0) seeks its fourth straight victory over a mid-major program when it hosts UNC Asheville (2-2) in Atlanta.

With none of their wins coming by more than 20 points, the Yellow Jackets have yet to collect many style points as Cross works to develop chemistry, optimize his rotation and identify his most reliable players.

In an 85-71 win Tuesday over Eastern Kentucky, Ole Miss transfer Tylis Jordan scored 27 points. Last week, in a 95-83 victory over Georgia Southern, Lehigh transfer Nasir Whitlock had 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Other threats for the Yellow Jackets include San Jose State transfer Colby Garland (14.7 points per game), second-year Miami (Ohio) transfer Kam Craft (10.3 ppg) and Victor Valdes (8.0 ppg), who Cross brought with him from Troy.

When Cross was asked Tuesday about what has impressed him so far about his team, he cited its versatility.

"I don't think a team can just key on one guy for us," Cross added. "One night it's Colby, one night it's Nas, one night it's Ty, Vic, you know, we got different guys that can step up."

UNC Asheville has shown balance as well, with six players averaging between 13.0 and 9.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 73-70 victory Wednesday at West Georgia, as Ja'Corey Lipkins (16 points) and reserve Khayri Dunn (13 points) each hit a trio of 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs' tallest starters at 6-foot-8, Myles Mayfield (11.3 ppg) and Daniel Thomas (10.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg), will match up inside against the Yellow Jackets' 7-foot Cole Kirouac (3.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and the 6-10 Jordan (15.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

UNC Asheville, which went 15-17 last year, was picked to finish fifth in the nine-team Big South Conference.

Coach Mike Morrell, who is in his ninth season, said the biggest difference with the Bulldogs this year is they are "a little bit deeper, a little faster and hopefully better shooting than we've had in the past."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Cal seeks rebounding 'fix' as Utah Tech pays a visit

South Carolina freshman Marcus Johnson making impact with Gardner-Webb up next

Providence brings high expectations into matchup with Colorado