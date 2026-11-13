Nov 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) on the bench after being called for a technical during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Following Dejounte Murray's trade request, New Orleans Pelicans officials and the guard's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, are working to fulfill his wishes, ESPN reported Friday.

Murray, 30, is in his third season with New Orleans and is earning $32.8 million this season. The 10-year veteran has a $30.8 million player option for next season.

In nine games this season, the 2016 first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pelicans, who are 4-8 and have lost four straight.

Murray, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, was ruled out of Friday's NBA Cup game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

After the Pelicans' 145-111 blowout loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Murray responded to an account on X that posted that New Orleans was 1-8 with him on the court and 3-0 without him. He has since deleted his response:

"From what's going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this! THE ‘SABOTAGE' IS REAL!"

New Orleans acquired Murray from Atlanta in June 2024, sending two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and E.J. Liddell to the Hawks.

Injuries have derailed Murray's career since he joined the Pelicans, limiting him to just 54 games since the start of the 2024-25 season. He broke his hand in the 2024-25 season opener and sustained a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in January 2025. In those 54 games, he has averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Murray, who made the All-Star Game in 2022, his final season with the Spurs, has averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 526 games (455 starts) with the Spurs (2016-18, 2019-22), Hawks (2022-24) and Pelicans (2024-present).

--Field Level Media

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