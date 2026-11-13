UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that UCLA is working on a contract extension for head football coach Bob Chesney, who was hired less than a year ago and has taken the undefeated Bruins to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

UCLA (9-0) leads the Big Ten Conference with a 6-0 mark heading into its Friday game against Illinois (6-3, 4-2) in Pasadena, Calif. In a huge turnaround from last season's three-win campaign, another Bruins victory would break the program mark for largest one-year improvement as well as tie the single-season record with 10 victories.

Chesney, 49, agreed to a five-year, $33.75 million contract with UCLA in December after guiding James Madison to a 12-2 record, its first Sun Belt Conference title and first CFP appearance in 2025.

UCLA has never played in the College Football Playoff. The last time the Bruins started 10-0 was in 1998 when they won their last conference championship.

Chesney was 21-6 in two seasons at James Madison, including a win in the 2024 Boca Raton Bowl and a loss to Oregon in the first round of the 2025 CFP.

Previously the head coach at Holy Cross, Chesney helped that team qualify for the FCS playoffs four times in six seasons.

The three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year compiled a 44-21 record with the Crusaders.

Chesney served as head coach at Division III Salve Regina (2010-12) and Division II Assumption (2013-17) before taking over at Holy Cross.

UCLA eventually brought in Chesney after firing former Bruins star running back DeShaun Foster following an 0-3 start in 2025. The team showed progress in October under interim coach Tim Skipper before dropping the final five games on their schedule to finish with a 3-9 (3-6 Big Ten) record.

--Field Level Media

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