Nov 10, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Vanterpool (22) drives the ball against the Bryant Bulldogs during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Devin Vanterpool scored a team-high 21 points during Providence's victory over Bryant on Tuesday, and coach Bryan Hodgson said it's reasonable to expect even more from the transfer guard moving forward.

Vanterpool's first chance to prove it comes Saturday when the Friars (2-1) play host to Colorado.

The Florida Atlantic transfer didn't play in Providence's season opener against Maine because of an ankle injury but has played in the two games since then and has scored in double digits in both of them after making his Friars debut with 11 points against Nebraska last Saturday.

"Honestly, Devin is still at like 80%," Hodgson said. "You can tell by watching him he's just not comfortable on that ankle right now. Dev's way more explosive than he's showing right now, (but) he's not at any more risk by playing right now or we wouldn't be playing him. He just needs to strengthen that ankle."

Hodgson said he expects Ryan Mela and Samson Aletan to be available Saturday after both missed the Bryant contest. Mela, who is averaging 11.0 points per game, is dealing with shin splints, and Aletan had a high fever following Providence's loss to Nebraska.

The Friars are averaging 12.7 steals per game after forcing 25 turnovers (19 steals) against Bryant.

"It's great to come out with a win, but transparently I'm not satisfied," Hodgson said. "We have a long way to go in a lot of different areas."

Colorado (2-1) is coming off an 83-75 home victory over San Diego. The Buffaloes recorded 23 assists which were 15 more than they had in a 77-66 loss to San Diego State last Saturday.

"That's Colorado basketball," coach Tad Boyle said. "That's the team that we need to be this year. We need to be the team that's making plays for each other."

Barrington Hargress has averaged a team-best 20.0 points.

"We believe that our high-assist games are successful games," Hargress said. "That's going to be something that we always aim for."

Ian Inman made eight of his 13 attempts from 3-point range with a career-high 26 points against San Diego and is the team's second-leading scorer at 13.7 points.

--Field Level Media

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