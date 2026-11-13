Jan 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UTSA Roadrunners Austin head coach Austin Claunch during her first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

UTSA and men's basketball coach Austin Claunch mutually agreed to part ways on Friday in the wake of last month's arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Claunch was suspended on Oct. 28, the day after he was arrested following a field sobriety test in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After leading the Roadrunners to a 2-1 start as the acting head coach, Nick Bowman will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"After thoughtful discussions about the future of the program, we mutually agreed that this was the right time for a transition," athletic director Lisa Campos said. "We thank Coach Claunch for his efforts over the last two years and wish him nothing but the best in the future. We look forward to this season with Nick Bowman at the helm."

Claunch, 36, was about to start his third season at the San Antonio school when he was suspended. He compiled a 17-44 record the previous two campaigns, including 5-25 in 2025-26.

"I want to thank our players, staff, administration, and fans for the support they've shown me during my time at UTSA," Claunch said. "Dr. Campos and I agreed that it was best for both sides to move in a different direction. I want to thank Dr. Campos for the opportunity to coach at UTSA. I'll always be rooting for UTSA and the young men in this program."

Claunch was 90-61 in five seasons at Nicholls State from 2018-23, winning two regular-season championships in the Southland Conference.

--Field Level Media

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