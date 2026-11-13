Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Miami, USA; United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks to media after beating Peru in an international friendly at Inter.co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reflecting on the "amazing people" of the United States, Mauricio Pochettino fought back emotions as he discussed his upcoming departure from the U.S. men's national team to manage Manchester United.

At a press conference Friday in Fayetteville, Ga., one day after making his return to the English Premier League official, he spoke of a chance to make a dream come true at his upcoming post while looking back on two years that filled his heart.

"I think it is difficult now to talk for me because I'm a very emotional guy," Pochettino said.

In a short two years as USMNT head coach, from his high-profile hiring in September of 2024, through his run to the Round of 16 in this summer's World Cup, Pochettino helped deliver a 21-12-2 record that is not yet complete.

The Argentina native will stay with the USMNT through its two-game Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, with matches on Saturday at Miami and Tuesday at Cincinnati. At that point, Pochettino and his staff will depart for England to take over one of the most renowned clubs in international football.

"We learned a lot from you all, from this country, the amazing people," he said before pausing and rubbing his hands together as he composed himself. "I think it was ... one of the most difficult decisions in our career. Thank you guys. Thank you so much."

U.S. Soccer has yet to name a replacement for Pochettino, with former LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo set to take over the team's December camp on an interim basis.

"It's the most difficult decision of my career, but we need to move forward," Pochettino said.

At the team's training session Friday, Pochettino could be seen approaching individual players to show his appreciation.

"They know that not too many opportunities happen in your career like Manchester United," the coach said of the USMNT players, many of whom play for club teams in Europe. "When it arrives, it's difficult to turn down."

If the challenges to get the USMNT up to speed in advance of a World Cup on home soil was a challenge, his responsibilities with Manchester United might be greater. The team is 1-4-5 (eight points) after a brutal start to the current season and currently sit in the relegation zone.

England's Premier League is nothing new for Pochettino, who had managerial stints at Tottenham Hotspur (2014-19) and Chelsea (2023-24). He was also a manager in his native Argentina, as well was with Southampton, currently in the English Championship, and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021-22.

"Like I said before, it's a really tough decision, but in the same time we are excited for that step forward," Pochettino said.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, David Beckham make National Soccer Hall

No room for panic, USMNT has time, options to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Reports: USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino finalizing deal with Man United