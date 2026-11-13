Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles for 20 yards during the first quarter of their game Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17. Packers01 12

New England Patriots (5-4) vs. Detroit Lions (6-2)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Lions -2.5, total 50.5

Series Rewind: The Patriots have won five of the last six meetings, including a shutout (29-0) in their most recent clash in 2022. New England is 3-2 in international games, while Detroit is 1-1 but has not played overseas since 2015.

This showdown in Munich marks the fifth straight season the NFL has played in Germany, including the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Colts in Frankfurt in 2023. Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown has a homefield advantage of sorts, as his mother is from Germany and he wears a decal of the nation's flag on his helmet. Teammate Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,132) and is tied for the lead with 11 touchdowns (nine rushing, two receiving). Detroit's Jared Goff has thrown at least one TD pass in 29 of his past 30 games and leads a unit that ranks No. 5 in scoring (27.8) and tied for fourth total offense (379.8). Aidan Hutchinson has two sacks in his last six games after recording two in Week 1. Patriots QB Drake Maye has the NFL's longest active streak with six straight games of two or more TD passes. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez has allowed only one receiving touchdown. The reigning AFC champions are tied for last in the league with a minus-11 turnover margin.

Carolina Panthers (3-5) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Saints -1.5, total 48.5

Series Rewind: The Saints have won five of the past six meetings and beat the Panthers 20-17 last December to remain in a tight NFC South race eventually claimed by Carolina on Week 18 tiebreakers.

Carolina has a top-five passing offense (261.1 yards per game, 4th in the NFL) and Bryce Young is on pace to approach a 4,000-yard, 30-TD season. He threw three touchdown passes and completed 28 of 39 for 276 yards last week, his ninth consecutive game with a TD pass. Carolina is getting more consistent production from the tight end position this season. Darren Waller (eight receptions for 90 yards last week) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan give Young a super-sized tandem to target downfield, and massive matchup problems for most safeties and cornerbacks. New Orleans is counting on its pass rush to make Young uncomfortable. He's been sacked nine total times in the past two games. New Orleans won a home game for the first time this season last week, stopping a two-point conversion on the final play to beat the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime. Quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receiver Chris Olave have played well in this series. Shough has a 110-plus passer rating in two career games against the Panthers and Olave has at least five receptions, 85 yards and a touchdown in the past two meetings.

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Packers -3, total 42.5

Series Rewind: The Vikings opened the season with a 39-22 defeat of the Packers in Minneapolis. Minnesota has won five of the last seven meetings in the NFC North rivalry, including victories at Lambeau Field in 2023 and 2024.

Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in scoring defense (14.5), is tied for first in sacks (29) and ranks second in total defense (280.0) and faces a Green Bay offense that ranks second in passing (279.7) but dead last in rushing (68.2). The Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders and the 38-year-old veteran is expected to start Sunday. He is 6-4-1 in his career against the Packers with 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. The last time he suited up for the Vikings was at Lambeau Field, and he exited the Week 8 game in 2023 with a ruptured Achilles. Green Bay counterpart Jordan Love enters Week 10 leading the NFL in passing yards (2,618) and the NFC in touchdown passes (19). Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are the first pair of wide receivers since 2019 with at least 45 catches, 750 yards and five TDs apiece in the first nine games of a season. Former Packers running back Aaron Jones already has two 100-yard road games this season for the Vikings (at New Orleans and at Chicago). In Minnesota's Week 1 win, Justin Jefferson caught eight passes for 92 yards and two scores.

Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Colts -3.5, total 38.5

Series Rewind: The Colts are going for a fourth consecutive win over the Dolphins, who lost on the same field to open the 2025 season (33-8).

Miami pushes Kyle McCord to center stage to make his first career start at quarterback and the Colts are attempting to find their footing following an active trade deadline in which wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and left guard Quenton Nelson were shipped out. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor stayed put and stirs the offense for Indianapolis, especially with few established options to run routes for quarterback Daniel Jones. Taylor's matchup with Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (14 tackles in the 2025 meeting) should be intriguing. How Miami moves the ball won't be quite as clear. McCord likely is to look to rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who is averaging 15.8 yards per reception, and running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon has consecutive road games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

Los Angeles Rams (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Rams -9.5, total 39.5

Series Rewind: Sean McVay is 16-4 against the Cardinals in his career, but 0-1 versus former assistant Mike LaFleur, who led Arizona to a win over the Rams 18-16 last month.

Los Angeles put together late-season surges in 2023 and 2024 to reach the playoffs. Rallying from a 2-4 start this season will have to come amid even more injury issues. The Cardinals can relate. They'll try a third quarterback in three weeks as rookie Carson Beck takes over following an injury to Gardner Minshew II on Sunday and the trade last week of Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. Beck has yet to play in an NFL game, but he did guide Georgia into the College Football Playoff two seasons ago before going down with an elbow injury and then led Miami into the CFP title game last season. Beck takes over an offense that enters 22nd in total yards at 318.0 per game and 26th in scoring with 19.8 points per game. Adding to Beck's challenges is a Rams defensive line that will have Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald playing together for the second time. Last week, Garrett had three sacks and forced a fumble in his return from a knee injury in a 20-13 road victory over the Washington Commanders. The Rams' offense was far from dynamic. Los Angeles needed a 7-yard Puka Nacua touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to break a 13-13 tie. With under two minutes remaining, Nacua was stopped on a running play and ended up with MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee that will keep him "out for an extended period of time," McVay said Wednesday. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), who last played in the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, remains out.

San Francisco 49ers (7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (4-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: 49ers -4.5, total 55.5

Series Rewind: San Francisco has swept the last four meetings, including playoff victories in the 2021 (wild-card game) and 2022 (divisional round) seasons. Prior to that stretch, Dallas went 6-1 in the series between 2005 and 2020.

Expect fireworks with the 49ers (29.4) and Cowboys (27.3) ranked third and sixth, respectively, in the NFL in scoring. Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott have both thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season. San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey caught his 37th career TD pass last week, passing Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk for the most by a running back in the Super Bowl era. He faces a Dallas defense that ranks 31st against the run (147.4). Niners linebacker Fred Warner is the only player since 2000 to register at least 75 tackles and five forced fumbles over an eight-game span. Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb is the first player in NFL history with at least 70 catches and 900 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons. Dallas DT Quinnen Williams enters Week 10 with a league-high 14 tackles for loss. The Cowboys are just 1-3 this season at AT&T Stadium. Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen could make his 49ers debut after arriving in a trade-deadline deal with the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Chiefs -3.5; Total 47.5

Series Rewind: The Chiefs have won the last three times they have faced the Falcons (2016, 2020, 2024) and hold an 8-3 lead in the all-time series.

It has been a week filled with good news for Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will travel with reinforcements this week. The Chiefs, who will be seeking their first road win in six weeks, added wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in hopes of bolstering an offense coming off a season-high offensive output last week. Perhaps equally important was the positive outlook on Mahomes' availability for this week. The superstar injured his throwing elbow while being sacked last week but has practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Atlanta enters with a bleaker outlook. The Falcons have lost consecutive games by a combined 33 points and traded away two starters this week, sending center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens and safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And yet, the Falcons still are contending in an NFC South division where all four teams have three wins. In two games since being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is averaging just 143.5 yards passing and has been intercepted five times.

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Jaguars -10.5, total 46.5

Series Rewind: The Jaguars have swept the division series each of the last two seasons and won seven of the last eight against Tennessee. The Titans, though, still lead the all-time series 35-28.

At a trade deadline that didn't leave much of a wake, the Jaguars made far and away the biggest splash, acquiring safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux to bolster a defense which already ranks first in the league in turnover margin (plus-nine), second in scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed) and 10th in total defense (318.3 yards per game allowed). Jacksonville appears destined to win the AFC South for the second straight year -- leading by three games just past the halfway point of the season -- and sets its sights on the AFC No. 1 seed, one game back of the Bills. Bates and Davis won't play Sunday due to the fact they didn't have a bye week with their team this season and Jacksonville already had its week off. The Titans represent, on paper, a chance at a third straight blowout win for Jacksonville. But Tennessee's record betrays a team that has been playing better and is coming off a bye week. After failing to score more than 20 points in any of their first five games -- all losses -- the Titans have scored 24-plus in each of their last three, including a season-high 36 points in their last game at Cincinnati. After struggling at times to live up to the hype of being No. 1 overall pick, second-year QB Cam Ward threw for a career-high 304 yards and a season-high two touchdowns in the overtime loss.

Houston Texans (3-5) at Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Texans -4.5, total 40.5

Series Rewind: Houston ended a four-game losing streak against the Browns the last time these teams met, winning 45-14 in a wild-card playoff game in January 2024. That restored the Texans' lead in the all-time series, 8-7.

The last time the Browns started a season 4-0 at home was 1963, one year before they captured their most recent NFL championship. Deshaun Watson will attempt to maintain Cleveland's perfect home record Sunday when he returns to the starting lineup for the Browns against his former team. Shedeur Sanders got the start last week while Watson was in concussion protocol, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. Cleveland trails the Steelers (6-2) and Bengals (6-2) by 1 1/2 games in the AFC North. Those teams face off Sunday night, giving Watson a chance to help the Browns gain ground in the division race. The Texans have a lot more ground to make up in their division, three games back of Jacksonville. Houston is following a path similar to the one it took to reach the divisional playoffs last season, when it started 0-3 before earning a wild-card berth. The Texans were 0-4 this year before notching their first victory of the season Oct. 11 at Tennessee, and they now have three wins away from home in the past four games. Houston QB C.J. Stroud passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-22 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Texans' point total tied for the most in franchise history in a road game.

Buffalo Bills (7-1) at New York Jets (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FanDuel: Bills -7.5, total: 50.5

Series Rewind: Buffalo has defeated its AFC East rivals five straight times by an average of 20.4 and have prevailed in 10 of the last 12 meetings. The Bills outscored New York 65-18 in last season's two matchups. The Jets have scored 14 or fewer points in four of the last five matchups.

Buffalo owns a four-game winning streak and has best record in the AFC as it enters the true midseason (Game 9) clash. The Bills allowed just 16 points over the last two games and totally shut down the Minnesota Vikings in Monday's 23-6 road victory. Buffalo gave up just 178 yards and nine first downs while forcing three turnovers. And the defense landed another stellar player the following day when the Bills obtained safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans. The eighth-year veteran shares the NFL lead with five interceptions. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen passed for 234 yards against Minnesota and his lone 300-yard outing (334) came in the season-opening victory over the Houston Texans. James Cook III rushed for 107 yards against the Vikings. Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 814 rushing yards. The Jets have lost four consecutive games after being routed 35-12 last week by the host Kansas City Chiefs. New York trailed 14-12 at halftime before being dominated in the second half. The 12 points matched a season low and New York had just 229 yards and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times. The Jets are 5-21 in 1 1/2 seasons under Glenn, and speculation about his future is heating up. Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who intercepted 41 passes during his 15-year playing career, but his Jets haven't had the same zeal for picks. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception in Week 4 of this season remains New York's lone pick during Glenn's 26 games at the helm. No. 2 overall pick David Bailey has displayed a knack for forcing fumbles. The edge rusher shares the NFL lead with five forced fumbles and also is tied for fourth with 7.5 sacks.

Seattle Seahawks (5-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

FanDuel: Seahawks -6.5, total: 40.5

Series Rewind: The Seahawks and Raiders were AFC West combatants until Seattle moved to the NFC West for the 2002 season. The teams have met just six times since then with each side winning three times. In the last meeting, the Raiders prevailed 40-34 in overtime in 2022 with Josh Jacobs scoring the winning points with an 86-yard run.

Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start comes against the defending Super Bowl champions after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The No. 1 overall pick who won the Heisman Trophy while leading Indiana to last season's college national title certainly will be tested by a Seattle defense that leads the NFL in total defense (244.2 yards per game) and passing defense (155.1) and is tied for fourth in scoring defense (18.0). The Seahawks also rank fourth in rushing defense (89.1), which is not good news for Mike Washington (minus-3 yards on six carries against San Francisco last week) and struggling Ashton Jeanty (3.2 yards per carry). Mendoza faces quite a challenge for a Raiders' squad that has dropped five of six games following a 3-0 start. The Seahawks haven't come close to last season's form and the defense held the Arizona Cardinals to 198 yards in last week's 17-3 victory. Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) will miss his second straight game and fourth start of the season. Backup quarterback Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) also is battling injuries. The elbow has been bothering him for weeks but he was able to complete 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. Lock has completed 71.1% of his throws this season for 597 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having another monster season as he leads the league with 1,036 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and ranks second with 71 receptions. He had seven catches for just 51 with a long of 18 against Arizona.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

FanDuel: Bengals -3.5, total: 49.5

Series Rewind: The Steelers have won five of the past seven meetings, including a 30-27 home win on Sept. 27 when Chris Boswell booted a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal. Pittsburgh has scored 30 or more points in six of the last eight meetings, while Cincinnati has scored 20 or fewer points in five of the eight during the span.

Both teams have won four consecutive games and the winner takes over the solo lead in the AFC North. This game could potentially become an offensive showcase as Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers each threw three touchdown passes in the earlier meeting. Burrow is one of the midseason leaders in the MVP race and he leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and is second in passing yardage (2,386), trailing only Green Bay's Jordan Love, who has played one more contest. Burrow has thrown 16 touchdown passes and rushed for two scores during the Cincinnati winning streak. Ja'Marr Chase is having another big season with 53 catches for 647 yards and seven touchdowns but Tee Higgins (fifth in the NFL with 758) has more yards to go with 48 catches and six scores. The Steelers will look to slow down the Bengals with a defense that is tied for fourth in scoring defense (18.0) and stands seventh in total defense (305.6). Pittsburgh is third in defending the run (83.9) but Cincinnati isn't going to worry too deeply about that as it ranks 30th in rushing (85.6) and revolves around Burrow's arm. Rodgers has passed for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has thrown six scoring passes during the winning streak but only one over the past two weeks. Jaylen Warren continues to have a career season and ranks sixth in the NFL with 704 rushing yards. He matched his career high of 143 yards in last week's 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns for his fourth 100-yard outing of the season. Star linebacker T.J. Watt had two sacks and is tied for fourth in the NFL with 7.5.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Jaguars to sit newcomers Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis this week

Thumbs down: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out 6-10 weeks after surgery

New-look Jaguars visit newly depleted, last-place Titans