Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Robert Griffin III reacts on the sidelines before a 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is expected to interview for the head coaching job at Baylor, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Griffin, 36, hasn't been shy about the prospect of coaching at his alma mater in Waco, Texas, where he starred from 2008-11.

The position has been vacant since Baylor fired Dave Aranda on Oct. 25. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is the interim head coach for the Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12).

The day after the firing, Griffin said on "The Dan Patrick Show" that he had talked with Baylor athletic director Doug McNamee about the opportunity to be the program's next head coach.

"Yes, 100%," Griffin said when Patrick asked if he was interested in the job. "If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor. So yeah, I would 100% be interested."

Griffin passed for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns against six interceptions during his Heisman-winning campaign in 2011. He was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft and passed for 9,271 yards, 43 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 56 games (42 starts) with Washington, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season.

Griffin is currently a football analyst for Fox Sports and has no coaching experience at the college or professional level, but such a hire is not unprecedented. Prior to his current stint at Colorado, Deion Sanders was hired without any prior college or pro experience by Jackson State in 2020.

Former NFL players Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) are other examples.

All three were hired at FCS schools, however.

--Field Level Media

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