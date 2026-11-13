A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home. Jordan Woodruff

Team Falcons and MOUZ advanced to the semifinals at the $1 million BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 tournament in Hong Kong.

Team Falcons defeated G2 Esports 2-1 and MOUZ swept Team Vitality in Friday's quarterfinals of the Counter-Strike 2 event.

Team Falcons will face FURIA and MOUZ will take on Team Spirit in Saturday's best-of-three semifinal matches.

Saturday's winners will meet in Sunday's best-of-five grand final, with the champion taking home $250,000.

On Friday, G2 Esports opened with a 13-11 victory on Dust II before Team Falcons rallied to win 13-2 on Mirage and 13-8 on Anubis.

MOUZ eliminated Team Vitality with a 13-8 win on Mirage and a 16-14 decision on Cache.

BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 prize pool:

1. TBD, $250,000 ($125,000 player prize, $125,000 team share)

2. TBD, $200,000 ($75,000, $125,000)

3-4. TBD, $130,000 ($40,000, $90,000)

5-6. G2 Esports, Team Vitality, $85,000 ($25,000, $60,000)

7-8. Legacy, FUT Esports, $60,000 ($10,000, $50,000)

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

FURIA, Spirit win BLAST Rivals Fall groups in Hong Kong

Action underway at $1M BLAST Rivals Fall in Hong Kong

Aurora, PARIVISION, Spirit capture 1win Essence III openers