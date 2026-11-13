Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (3) looks for a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026.

Kansas State could make another change at quarterback when the Wildcats visit TCU for a Big 12 matchup on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since Avery Johnson suffered a neck/shoulder injury against Kansas on Oct. 17, the Wildcats have started Jacob Knuth, Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett.

The Wildcats (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) have lost all three games since Johnson's injury.

Knuth (ankle) is expected to miss his third straight game. Barnett started last week, completing 7 of 17 passes for 106 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before Duff entered in relief and threw for 94 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Kansas State coach Collin Klein has yet to name a starter and said it's possible both quarterbacks play against the Horned Frogs. The Wildcats suffered a 66-28 home loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday.

"It's not anything to do with those guys," Klein said. "They are both going to compete this week and get a lot of reps, and we will see how it goes through the week."

Whoever starts will face the Big 12's stingiest defense. TCU (4-5, 2-4) is allowing a conference-best 15.8 points per game.

"Their front seven is extremely disruptive," Klein said. "They can rush the passer. They get off blocks and destroy blocks in the run game."

While Kansas State has struggled to find continuity under center, TCU has encountered offensive difficulties of its own. The Horned Frogs average a Big 12-worst 107.3 rushing yards per game and are second to last in scoring (23.8 points per game).

TCU has lost two of its last three games, including a 29-28 setback at then-No. 24 Arizona last Friday.

Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig passed for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for two scores.

"We got better," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "But we are nowhere near where we need to be."

All five of the Horned Frogs' losses have been by one score.

"The one thing we always prided ourselves on was the ability to win close games," Dykes said. "It seems like, for whatever reason, this year it hasn't been the case."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Georgia Tech takes aim at Clemson after staff shakeup

Nebraska puts woeful offense up against Rutgers in battle of skidding teams

No 'gimme games' for Iowa State with Cincinnati up next