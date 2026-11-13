Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Someone will snap a losing streak when Rutgers hosts Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The visiting Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) have dropped four in a row, most recently 24-13 at Illinois after failing to hold a fourth-quarter lead in the previous three games. Rutgers (2-7, 1-5) has lost three straight and four of five, falling 31-10 at Wisconsin last time out.

Nebraska has outgained every opponent this season but scored only 54 points in the losing streak, prompting coach Matt Rhule to fire offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will handle the offense the rest of the season.

"It was a decision that I made and felt like was right at this time for our team," Rhule said. "As I watch us play it just isn't working the way we want it to work. You need to have an explosive offense, you need to have the ability to score points. We can point to the yards ... but we're not scoring enough points, so I felt like the time was now."

The offensive woes have overshadowed a defense that's yet to allow more than 24 points in a game and ranks 12th nationally in total defense. Rhule announced Monday that defensive coordinator Rob Aurich had signed a two-year extension through 2030.

Neither side of the ball has been effective for Rutgers, which has been outscored 101-45 the last three games.

Antwan Raymond is tied for the Big Ten rushing lead with 789 yards and KJ Duff had 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in eight games, but the passing game has dealt with injuries and inconsistency. Its 55.1% completion rate is the worst among power-conference teams.

Making matters worse, Duff (ankle surgery) was ruled out for the season on Wednesday.

Despite the struggles, Rutgers announced Tuesday that coach Greg Schiano would be back for 2027.

"Being head coach at Rutgers is more than a job for me," said Schiano, who is in the seventh season of his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, having run the program from 2001-11 before taking an NFL job. "It's been my life's work."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Georgia Tech takes aim at Clemson after staff shakeup

Wisconsin staying with QB Ryan Hopkins vs. re-energized Maryland

No 'gimme games' for Iowa State with Cincinnati up next