Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; SMU Mustangs head coach Andy Enfield speaks to the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With SMU off to a 3-0 start, Andy Enfield has a problem any coach would love -- figuring out how to divide the minutes across a deep roster that's meshing well early in the season.

The Mustangs will look to continue their perfect start on Friday when they host Ball State (1-2) in Dallas.

A comprehensive 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday showcased SMU's strength in numbers. Eleven players took the court, with none playing more than 24 minutes.

Five Mustangs ended the night with double-digit scoring. Jaden Toombs led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

"It's hard to figure out a rotation because there's not a lot of separation between the players," Enfield said. "There's a lot of good players up and down our roster.

"With 10 new players, we don't know as a coaching staff how they react when the lights turn on. It's different than playing in practice, it's different than preseason scrimmages. We've been impressed."

There will be a familiar face on the other side of the court for Enfield, as former assistant Chris Capko is in his first year as the Cardinals' coach.

Capko worked under Enfield at Southern California, serving as director of basketball operations in 2014-15 before returning as an assistant coach in April 2016. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2021 and later followed Enfield to SMU.

Ball State still seeks its first win against Division I competition after falling to Georgia Southern and Indiana State to open the season. Capko collected his first victory as a head coach when the Cardinals beat Brescia 89-64 on Monday night.

Vermont transfer Sean Blake is the Cardinals' leading scorer, dropping 20 points in each of the past two games. He went 7-for-10 from the field with five assists and four steals in the win over the Bearcats.

Capko says he "doesn't feel any pressure to beat (SMU), to perform extra well" as he prepares to face his "mentor" Enfield.

"I'm worried about our team as it relates to us getting better," he said.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Clash between contrasting point guards awaits Virginia Tech, Mount St. Mary's

Oklahoma takes long-range game into encounter vs. FDU

Dior Johnson, UCF set sights on Georgia Southern