Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina has three wins to begin the season and on Friday night will face its first Power 4 opponent -- undefeated Georgia in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Bulldogs also are 3-0, with each win coming at home.

"This is the product of -- or something that simulates -- what we think we can be," Georgia coach Mike White said. "... Our mantra in this program is ‘growth every single day.'"

So perhaps the chore is heightened for the Bulldogs, who were 6-4 in true road games last season.

"It's a huge step for the program," guard Marcus Millender said of the trip to North Carolina. "I feel like we have the team that's capable of going on any road game and coming out with a victory."

There are good feelings for the Tar Heels as well.

"I feel confident in how we're playing, but also more importantly, what we can be and what we can do," guard Matt Able said. "We have a brand new roster, brand new coach. So I think it really comes down to just building that trust with each other."

North Carolina has had back-to-back games with five players scoring in double figures. Sophomore guard Isaiah Denis scored a career-high 14 points in a 76-63 win over Wyoming on Tuesday.

"Isaiah Denis has earned this opportunity, and he's been injured," Tar Heels coach Michael Malone said. "Didn't get a chance to play a lot because of that last season."

The Tar Heels have had less than 10 turnovers in all three games.

Georgia's Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings and Millender have scored in double figures in all three games. Catchings' efforts caught White's attention, particularly after Monday's 80-72 victory vs. Florida Gulf Coast.

"That is the best he has played since last February," White said. "He has got to learn how to do that for 40 minutes."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

NC State's bench players proving impact ahead of clash vs. Troy

Purdue strives to build momentum in matchup vs. Ohio

Undermanned Clemson, deep Georgetown meet in clash of unbeatens