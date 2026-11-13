Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter answers media questions after falling to the Arizona Wildcats during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64.

Now that Purdue has its first victory of the season, a 76-59 triumph over Illinois State on Monday, the Boilermakers will look to start stacking wins.

Their next chance will come Friday night against Ohio in West Lafayette, Ind., in a non-conference matchup.

The Boilermakers (1-2) made shots and dominated the boards in their first win. Daniel Jacobsen scored a game-high 20 points on just eight field-goal attempts, and Purdue earned a 30-17 advantage in rebounding.

Coach Matt Painter pointed to a couple of lineup changes, specifically inserting Jack Benter at forward. He had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

"His ability to pass, his ability to stretch the defense ... I would say more than anything that our two best passers are him and Antione (West)," Painter said.

West also was a starter and supplied 17 points, going 7-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. As a team, the Boilermakers made 26 of 46 shots from the field, including 8 of 19 from beyond the arc.

While Purdue aims for consistency, Ohio (2-0) will vie for an attention-getting win. The Bobcats opened with an 86-77 road victory over South Alabama on Nov. 2 and an 80-70 home win over North Carolina A&T last Saturday.

Javan Simmons and reserve Che Brogan each scored 18 points against the Aggies for Ohio, which made 50.9% of its shots from the field and owned the boards 42-29. That was enough to overcome 15 turnovers.

"It was fun to get out there and get a win," Simmons said. "We're just going to keep stacking. We came out a little sluggish, but we figured out a way to get the win. That's what it's about -- finding a way to win."

The Bobcats have been picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference. Guard Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15 points a game to lead six players in double figures. He also averages 6.5 assists.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

NC State's bench players proving impact ahead of clash vs. Troy

Pitt rides potent offense into encounter vs. Butler

Undermanned Clemson, deep Georgetown meet in clash of unbeatens