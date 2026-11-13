Nov 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Rider Broncs during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt's revamped roster is producing positive results so far while Butler's new group is coming off a frustrating road loss.

The Panthers are undefeated and will play Friday night in Indianapolis against the Bulldogs, who hope to rebound from their first loss.

Pitt (3-0) is seeking a 4-0 start for the third time in the past four seasons and has at least 80 points in wins over Rider, Buffalo and Penn State this year.

Chase Foster, Baye Ndongo and A'lahn Sumler have scored at least 20 points in one of those games for the Panthers.

Foster is averaging 16.3 points per game while Ndongo is at 16 ppg and 11.7 rebounds per game, highlighted by a 23-point, 21-rebound showing against Buffalo on Nov. 5.

Sumler, who is averaging 14.3 ppg, scored 26 in Sunday's 82-76 win over Penn State.

"He's not a point guard, he's a combo guard," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said about Sumler, who played 39 minutes. "One of the best things he does is he scores. He puts pressure on the defense by his ability to shoot the basketball and to get to spots."

Butler (2-1) began coach Ronald Nored's tenure with blowout home wins over Lafayette and FDU. The Bulldogs enter the first of five non-conference games against power conference teams coming off a 100-81 loss at Boise State on Sunday

The Bulldogs are averaging 92 points through their first three games.

Asim Djulovic led Butler in scoring in the first two games but was held to eight points at Boise State. Jalen Jackson is coming off a 19-point performance and is averaging 17.7 points after being limited to six games last season due to an ankle injury.

"I think it's important for our guys to be able to feel that and see, when you don't play at the level defensively that you need to, what's possible," Nored told the Indianapolis Star. "And it needs to be a wake-up call for our guys. And so that wake-up call has got to drive us over the course of a couple practices and get us ready to play on Friday."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Rutgers eager to push tempo vs. Bryant

Florida State bids to get back on track vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Rob Wright III, No. 23 BYU cruise past Montana State