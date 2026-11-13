Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Louisville Cardinals in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After Georgia Tech's fourth straight loss, head coach Brent Key promised that plans were in motion to make changes amid a disappointing season.

Ahead of the Yellow Jackets' road game at Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Key stuck to his word.

Since an 8-0 start to 2025, Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost 11 of its last 14 games and ensured a losing season with a 44-17 home defeat to Louisville last week. A fiery Key began his postgame press conference by stating, "Don't think for a second planning has not already begun on making this a program that our fans, our players, our boosters, our administration and our alumni deserve."

Two days later, Key fired first-year defensive coordinator Jason Semore, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams.

"It had come to a breaking point," Key said. "I made it very known to the team that just because those guys had to be let go, they are not the ones to blame. That's not what this is. Everyone in here deserves blame and should be accountable. That begins with me."

Georgia Tech has just one victory over an FBS opponent this season and hasn't won away from home since Nov. 15, 2025. The team has lost its past four games by an average margin of 20.5 points.

First-year starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza has thrown for 1,943 yards and 11 touchdowns, but was replaced by backup Grady Adamson in the second half each of the past three games.

Meanwhile, Clemson (6-3, 4-2) returns home after a pair of much-needed road victories over Florida State and Syracuse. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds has thrown for just three touchdowns in nine games, but he's averaging 69.7 rushing yards the last three weeks and has two scores on the ground.

Clemson's defense continues to shoulder the load, surrendering just 20.7 points per game (fifth-best in the ACC). The Tigers' only touchdown in their 18-13 win over Syracuse last week came on Jahiem Lawson's 22-yard fumble return.

Clemson hasn't lost at home to Georgia Tech since Dabo Swinney's first game as interim head coach on Oct. 18, 2008.

Although the Tigers are listed as heavy favorites, Swinney won't allow his team to overlook the downtrodden Yellow Jackets.

"They're a better team than their record," Swinney said. "This is a talented football team, but it's really more about us continuing to build momentum in our season. We've won back-to-back road games, so we're just trying to keep that momentum going."

After beating Clemson 24-21 last year, Georgia Tech is seeking consecutive victories in the series for the first time since winning four straight from 2007-09.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Wisconsin staying with QB Ryan Hopkins vs. re-energized Maryland

No 'gimme games' for Iowa State with Cincinnati up next

Time running out for Syracuse, NC State to qualify for bowl season