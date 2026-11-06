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DePaul sees big lead cut to two, but holds off South Florida
By Field Level Media,8 days ago
Kruz McClure scored 18 points off the bench and Noah Meussen contributed 13 points and seven assists as DePaul held on for an 82-80 nonconference victory over South Florida on Thursday night in Chicago.
Ade Popoola posted 12 points and Kahmare Holmes added 11 for the Blue Demons (2-0), who never trailed but saw their 19-point second-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes.
Garrett Johnson scored 23 of his career-high-tying 26 points in the second half for USF (1-1), as the junior guard sank a career-high eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Sonny Wilson delivered 16 points and 10 assists, while Chris Davis Jr. added 17 points. However, Davis missed a contested left-handed scoop that would have tied the game with two seconds remaining.
DePaul jumped to an 8-0 lead when Magoon Gwath banked in a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock, Layden Blocker raced coast-to-coast for a layup and Fabian Flores used his footwork to convert a jump hook.
Popoola and Meussen sank 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push DePaul's lead to 18-6 at the 13:06 mark. The Blue Demons made five of their first six 3-point attempts to take a 26-12 advantage.
South Florida went on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Zayden High 3-pointer, to cut DePaul's lead to 32-26 with 5:35 remaining in the half.
However, High picked up his third foul on the possession following his 3-pointer and sat out the remainder of the half.
The Blue Demons took advantage, building a 50-35 lead by halftime.
DePaul pushed its advantage to 56-37, but the Bulls made seven consecutive shots to pull within 59-51.
Johnson nailed another 3-pointer at the 11:57 mark to make it 64-59. The Blue Demons answered with a pair of 3-pointers while High picked up his fourth foul and returned to the USF bench.
DePaul rebuilt its lead to 12, but USF got as close as 80-78 on Sonny Wilson's free throw with 1:40 remaining.
Blocker followed with a jumper to give DePaul an 82-78 lead with 53 seconds remaining. Wilson drove for a layup with six seconds left to cut the deficit to 82-80. Josh Omojafo then stole a pass by McClure, but Davis came up short on a potential game-tying layup.
--Field Level Media
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