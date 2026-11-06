Andrej Stojakovic (25 points), No. 3 Illinois overwhelm Penn 112-70

Nov 5, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) drives to the basket during the first half against the Penn Quakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Andrej Stojakovic scored a game-high 25 points to lead six players in double figures as No. 3 Illinois dismantled visiting Penn 112-70 on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill.

Freshman Quentin Coleman scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Fighting Illini (2-0), who followed up a 120-45 season-opening victory over FDU on Monday with another commanding offensive performance.

Freshman Ethan Brown recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while adding five assists. Zavier Zens scored 18 points, Lincoln Williams posted 12 points and nine rebounds, and Stefan Vaaks scored 11 as Illinois shot 58.9% (43-for-73) from the floor.

Tomislav Ivisic orchestrated the offense and protected the rim, finishing with seven assists, three blocks and three rebounds.

Michael Zanoni paced Penn with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in its season opener. TJ Power was held to six points on 3-of-15 shooting, while Sir Mohammed added four points on 2-of-16 shooting.

The Quakers struggled against Illinois' length and defensive pressure, shooting 29.1% (25-for-86) from the field and 28.6% (10-for-35) from 3-point range.

Illinois took complete control late in the first half with a 14-7 run. With the Illini leading 39-23 with 5:13 remaining, Stojakovic threw down a dunk before Vaaks intercepted a Penn pass and hammered home a breakaway dunk. Stojakovic drilled a 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining, and Vaaks converted a driving layup with 17 seconds left to give Illinois a 53-30 halftime lead.

The Illini maintained the pressure in the second half, dominating the glass with a 62-33 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive boards, and dishing out 21 assists.

A layup by Coleman pushed Illinois' lead to its largest margin at 49 points (104-55) with 3:52 remaining.

Illinois travels to Lubbock, Texas, to face No. 19 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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